  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  • Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (May 20) | 2025 NBA Playoffs 

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (May 20) | 2025 NBA Playoffs 

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified May 20, 2025 07:47 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (May 20) | 2025 NBA Playoffs (Image: IMAGN)

On Tuesday, the OKC Thunder host the Minnesota Timberwolves to kick off their Western Conference finals series in the 2025 NBA playoffs. They hold a 2-2 record against each other from their regular season games, winning a home and away game each.

Ad

The sixth-seeded Timberwolves booked their spot in the conference finals for the second straight season after eliminating the Golden State Warriors in five games in the second round. They have had almost a week to rest and strategize for the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, the top-seed Thunder took down the Denver Nuggets in a tightly contested seven-game series. OKC clinched a 93-125 Game 7 victory at home on Saturday to advance to the conference finals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups and depth charts

Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart for May 20

The Timberwolves are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Julius Randle (PF) and Rudy Gobert (C).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGMike ConleyDonte DiVincenzoRob Dillingham
SGAnthony EdwardsNickeil Alexander-WalkerDonte DiVincenzo
SFJaden McDanielsTerrence Shannon Jr.Jaylen Clark
PFJulius RandleNaz ReidJaden McDaniels
CRudy GobertNaz ReidLuka Garza
Ad

Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for May 20

On the other hand, the Thunder will likely feature a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Luguentz Dort (SG), Jalen Williams (SF), Chet Holmgren (PF) and Isaiah Hartenstein (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderCason WallaceAjay Mitchell
SGLuguentz DortAlex CarusoCason Wallace
SFJalen WilliamsIsaiah JoeAaron Wiggins
PFChet HolmgrenAaron WigginsKenrich Williams
CIsaiah HartensteinJaylin WilliamsChet Holmgren
Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder: Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder have met just once in the postseason when the Thunder were based in Seattle as the SuperSonics. They faced off in the first round of the 1998 playoffs, with the Sonics winning the series 3-2.

The Timberwolves have never reached the NBA Finals and remain one series away from the feat. Meanwhile, the Thunder reached the conference finals for the first time since 2012.

Ad

Minnesota has had an 8-2 run so far in the 2025 playoffs and has a 114.6 offensive rating and 106.8 defensive rating. Meanwhile, OKC is 8-3 in this postseason and boasts a 115.1 offensive rating and 101.6 defensive rating.

Both teams have a healthy roster for the upcoming series. Only the Thunder's Nikola Topic is out for the season as he recovers from left knee surgery.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder?

Game 1 of the Timberwolves-Thunder conference final series is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN2. Fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

About the author
Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.

As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.

Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer.

Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications