Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (May 20) | 2025 NBA Playoffs 

On Tuesday, the OKC Thunder host the Minnesota Timberwolves to kick off their Western Conference finals series in the 2025 NBA playoffs. They hold a 2-2 record against each other from their regular season games, winning a home and away game each.
The sixth-seeded Timberwolves booked their spot in the conference finals for the second straight season after eliminating the Golden State Warriors in five games in the second round. They have had almost a week to rest and strategize for the upcoming series.
Meanwhile, the top-seed Thunder took down the Denver Nuggets in a tightly contested seven-game series. OKC clinched a 93-125 Game 7 victory at home on Saturday to advance to the conference finals.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups and depth charts
Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart for May 20
The Timberwolves are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Julius Randle (PF) and Rudy Gobert (C).
Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for May 20
On the other hand, the Thunder will likely feature a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Luguentz Dort (SG), Jalen Williams (SF), Chet Holmgren (PF) and Isaiah Hartenstein (C).
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder: Preview
The Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder have met just once in the postseason when the Thunder were based in Seattle as the SuperSonics. They faced off in the first round of the 1998 playoffs, with the Sonics winning the series 3-2.
The Timberwolves have never reached the NBA Finals and remain one series away from the feat. Meanwhile, the Thunder reached the conference finals for the first time since 2012.
Minnesota has had an 8-2 run so far in the 2025 playoffs and has a 114.6 offensive rating and 106.8 defensive rating. Meanwhile, OKC is 8-3 in this postseason and boasts a 115.1 offensive rating and 101.6 defensive rating.
Both teams have a healthy roster for the upcoming series. Only the Thunder's Nikola Topic is out for the season as he recovers from left knee surgery.
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder?
Game 1 of the Timberwolves-Thunder conference final series is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN2. Fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
