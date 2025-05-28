  • home icon
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 5 (May 28) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified May 28, 2025 15:30 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5 (May 28) | 2025 NBA Playoffs (Image: IMAGN)

The 2025 Western Conference finals move back to Oklahoma City on Wednesday for Game 5 of the series between the OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The first-seed Thunder are up 3-1 and will look to close out the series at home, while the sixth-seed Timberwolves have their backs against the wall.

OKC kicked off the series with back-to-back wins at home before Minnesota struck back with a dominant Game 3 win. However, the Thunder bounced back in Game 4 to take the commanding lead as they head back home.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder starting lineups and depth charts

Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart for May 28

The Timberwolves will likely use a starting lineup of Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Julius Randle (PF), and Rudy Gobert (C) for the upcoming contest.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGMike ConleyDonte DiVincenzoRob Dillingham
SGAnthony EdwardsNickeil Alexander-WalkerDonte DiVincenzo
SFJaden McDanielsTerrence Shannon Jr.Jaylen Clark
PFJulius RandleNaz ReidJaden McDaniels
CRudy GobertNaz ReidLuka Garza
Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for May 28

On the other hand, the Thunder are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Luguentz Dort (SG), Jalen Williams (SF), Chet Holmgren (PF), and Isaiah Hartenstein (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderCason WallaceAjay Mitchell
SGLuguentz DortAlex CarusoCason Wallace
SFJalen WilliamsIsaiah JoeAaron Wiggins
PFChet HolmgrenAaron WigginsJalen Williams
CIsaiah HartensteinJaylin WilliamsChet Holmgren
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder preview

While Game 4 was closely contested, it ended in favour of the Thunder as they clinched a 126-128 road win. The Timberwolves were trailing throughout the game as the Thunder seemingly had the answers to all their attacks.

OKC stars played a huge role in the game with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading their victory charge with 40 points, 10 assists, nine assists, and a steal, while Jalen Williams added 34 points.

Meanwhile, Minnesota stars Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle struggled to make an impact in the game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led their losing effort with 23 points, four rebounds, six assists, and two steals off the bench.

Despite the Timberwolves' struggles, it was a one-possession game that came down to the wire. They'll have to readjust their strategy and be a lot more efficient for Game 5 on the road.

Both teams have a healthy roster for the upcoming contest, with only the Thunder's Nikola Topic listed as out for the season as he recovers from left knee surgery.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder?

Game 5 of the Timberwolves-Thunder conference final series is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
