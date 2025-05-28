Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 5 (May 28) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The 2025 Western Conference finals move back to Oklahoma City on Wednesday for Game 5 of the series between the OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The first-seed Thunder are up 3-1 and will look to close out the series at home, while the sixth-seed Timberwolves have their backs against the wall.

OKC kicked off the series with back-to-back wins at home before Minnesota struck back with a dominant Game 3 win. However, the Thunder bounced back in Game 4 to take the commanding lead as they head back home.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder starting lineups and depth charts

Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart for May 28

The Timberwolves will likely use a starting lineup of Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Julius Randle (PF), and Rudy Gobert (C) for the upcoming contest.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Donte DiVincenzo Rob Dillingham SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Donte DiVincenzo SF Jaden McDaniels Terrence Shannon Jr. Jaylen Clark PF Julius Randle Naz Reid Jaden McDaniels C Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Luka Garza

Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for May 28

On the other hand, the Thunder are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Luguentz Dort (SG), Jalen Williams (SF), Chet Holmgren (PF), and Isaiah Hartenstein (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Ajay Mitchell SG Luguentz Dort Alex Caruso Cason Wallace SF Jalen Williams Isaiah Joe Aaron Wiggins PF Chet Holmgren Aaron Wiggins Jalen Williams C Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Chet Holmgren

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder preview

While Game 4 was closely contested, it ended in favour of the Thunder as they clinched a 126-128 road win. The Timberwolves were trailing throughout the game as the Thunder seemingly had the answers to all their attacks.

OKC stars played a huge role in the game with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading their victory charge with 40 points, 10 assists, nine assists, and a steal, while Jalen Williams added 34 points.

Meanwhile, Minnesota stars Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle struggled to make an impact in the game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led their losing effort with 23 points, four rebounds, six assists, and two steals off the bench.

Despite the Timberwolves' struggles, it was a one-possession game that came down to the wire. They'll have to readjust their strategy and be a lot more efficient for Game 5 on the road.

Both teams have a healthy roster for the upcoming contest, with only the Thunder's Nikola Topic listed as out for the season as he recovers from left knee surgery.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder?

Game 5 of the Timberwolves-Thunder conference final series is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

