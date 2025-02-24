Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 24, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder are back at it again on Monday, this time at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The two teams battled it out last night, with the Thunder escaping the Target Center in Minnesota with a 130-123 victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder, finishing with 37 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks. Anthony Edwards had 29 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals for the Timberwolves.

Tonight's game will be the fourth and final match between the two teams this season. The Thunder won the first one 113-105 on Dec. 31, while the Timberwolves got one back on Feb. 13 116-101. OKC will look to win their first season series against Minnesota since the 2020-21 campaign.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Game Details and Odds

The Timberwolves-Thunder game is scheduled to take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on FanDuel Sports Network North in Minnesota and FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, as well as NBA TV.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+512) vs. Thunder (-724)

Spread: Pistons +12.5 (-110) vs. Thunder -12.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves o226.5 (-110) vs. Thunder u226.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Betting Tips

Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 6-8 this season if they are the underdogs.

Timberwolves are 2-3 in their last five games.

Timberwolves are 2-3 against the spread in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER twice in Minnesota's last five games.

Thunder Betting Trends

The OKC Thunder are 44-10 when they are favored to win the game.

The Thunder are 4-1 in their last five games.

The Thunder are 3-1-1 against the spread in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER three times in OKC's last five games.

Player Props

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 26.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on "Ant-Man" to go OVER (-106) against the OKC Thunder.

Naz Reid is favored to go OVER (-120) 17.5 points via DraftKings. Expect Reid to hit the mark and score at least 18 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 31.5 points via DraftKings. Bet on SGA to go OVER (-105) against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jalen Williams is favored to go OVER (-130) 19.5 points via FanDuel. Expect "J-Dub" to go OVER and score 20 points or more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Prediction

The OKC Thunder are the heavy favorites to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Both teams are exhausted since they are playing their second game of a back-to-back, but the Thunder have the personnel to withstand the Timberwolves' offense.

The prediction is a win for the Thunder, with the Timberwolves covering the spread and the total will likely go over 226.5 points.

