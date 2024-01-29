Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder will play against each other for the fourth and final time this season on Monday. Minnesota, which is trailing Oklahoma in the season series, will be looking to tie the head-to-head battle. Both are virtually tied at the top of the Western Conference so the series winner will hold a big edge in playoff positioning.

The Thunder rallied from a double-digit deficit in their 102-97 win over the Timberwolves on Jan. 20. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and the rest of their OKC teammates will need to be at their best to decisively win the season series. If they play like they did in a 120-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they will have no chance of beating Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are also coming off a surprising loss on Saturday. They couldn’t hold on to beat Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Minnesota let another big lead slip before eventually succumbing to a loss. That trend cannot continue in Oklahoma as the Thunder will surely punish them.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder preview, odds and betting tips

The Thunder will host the Timberwolves at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Local coverage is provided by Bally Sports OK and Bally Sports North. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+120) vs. Thunder (-140)

Spread: Timberwolves (+2.5) vs. Thunder (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (o225.0 -110) vs. Thunder (u225.0 -110)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder: Game preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have developed a bad habit of letting a considerable lead slip away. They made the same mistake against the Thunder in their last encounter and had the same collapse against the Spurs. Minnesota will have to keep their focus for the entire game or risk another letdown versus the Thunder again.

The Detroit Pistons halted the OKC Thunder’s five-game winning streak. Oklahoma will not be complacent against Minnesota as it will certainly lead to a big loss. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have to quickly get over the embarrassing loss as the Timberwolves are coming.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups

Mike Conley remains questionable and could miss the encounter with the Thunder. If he is not cleared to play, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will continue playing the starting point guard role. Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards are expected to start.

The Thunder will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set. Unless a regular member of the starting lineup is injured, Oklahoma will open the game with its usual first five.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren will open the game for the Thunder.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder: Betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s over/under points prop is 31.5 which is about the same as his season average of 31.1 PPG. “SGA” is averaging 32.0 points in his last five games and could continue that form versus Minnesota. The All-Star starter could go over his points prop.

Anthony Edwards has a 27.5 over/under points prop while averaging 25.9 PPG for the season. “Ant-Man” had a terrible performance in Minnesota’s last loss to the Thunder and will be looking to bounce back. He might go over his points prop as he tries to lead his team to an impressive road win.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder: Prediction

It will likely be another seesaw battle between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the OKC Thunder. Oklahoma’s home-court edge could allow them to grab another win at Minnesota’s expense and do it against the spread.

