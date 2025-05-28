Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips - May 28 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, WCF Game 5

The Minnesota Timberwolves will try to keep their season alive when they face the OKC Thunder in Game 5 on Wednesday. Minnesota is one game away from vacation after losing 128-126 two nights ago in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves will try to win in Oklahoma, where they suffered lopsided losses in the opening two games of the series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters on Monday that it would take “a lot of hard minutes doing the right thing” to eliminate their opponents. The hard work resumes in Oklahoma, where they have been dominant in the playoffs. The Thunder can reach the championship round for the first time since 2012 if they remain perfect at home in the Western Conference finals.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+290) vs. Thunder (-370)

Odds: Timberwolves (+8.5) vs. Thunder (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (o220.5 -110) vs. Thunder (u220.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder preview

Mistakes, particularly unforced ones, have to be a major concern for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In their three losses in the WCF, they badly lost the turnover battle 56-37. In the only game Anthony Edwards and Co. had fewer errors (10-15) than the OKC Thunder, they handily won 143-101.

The Timberwolves can’t afford to wilt under the Thunder’s defensive pressure. They have to take care of the ball and prevent the home team from capitalizing on their errors. OKC dominated the first two games of the series because Minnesota often coughed up the ball. The Thunder could book a seat in the NBA Finals if the trend continues.

Additionally, Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards can’t have a bad game and hope their team wins.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Julius Randle | C: Rudy Gobert

Thunder

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Luguentz Dort | SF: Jalen Williams | PF: Chet Holmgren | C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander failed to hit over in his points prop just once in the WCF. Although the 32.5 (O/U) seems too much, the MVP has been dominant in the series, making it likely he will top it again in Game 5.

In Games 2 and 4 losses to the Thunder, Julius Randle averaged 5.5 points. The Timberwolves’ backs are against the wall, but OKC seems to have figured out the lefty forward. Oklahoma could keep him under 16.5 (O/U) in a potential series-clinching showdown.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder won Games 1 and 2 in Oklahoma by an average of 20.5 points. With an NBA Finals appearance beckoning them, they could dominate the Timberwolves and romp to a comfortable win that beats the -8.5 spread.

