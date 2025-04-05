Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of five games scheduled for Saturday. Minnesota is sixth in the West with a 45-32 record, while Philadelphia is 13th in the East.

The two teams have played each other 67 times in the regular season, with the Sixers holding a 34-33 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on March 4 when Minnesota won 126-112 behind Naz Reid’s 23 points. Quentin Grimes led Philly with 30 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers game details and odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 5, at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on NBC 10 and FanDuel Sports Network - North. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-1100 vs. 76ers (+700)

Spread: Timberwolves (-15) vs. 76ers (+15)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o225) vs. 76ers -110 (u225)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Timberwolves currently hold the sixth spot in the West but just barely. They are tied in terms of record with the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies but are ahead because of head-to-head record. It is important to finish sixth or above as it confirms automatic qualification for the playoffs.

Minnesota is on a four-game winning streak and has won seven of the past 10 games. It most recently played on Thursday and defeated the Brooklyn Nets 105-90 behind Anthony Edwards’ 28 points. Rudy Gobert had a double-double of 21 points and 18 rebounds.

The 76ers have been one of the most disappointing teams this season if not the most. After being deemed as a championship contender this past offseason after signing Paul George in free agency, there were high expectations. However, everything came crashing down because of injuries.

Philly has been eliminated from playoff contention, with Joel Embiid (left knee), Tyrese Maxey (finger) and George (left knee) out for the season. The team has lost 10 straight games, the longest losing streak in the league.

The Sixers last played on Thursday and lost 126-113 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Quentin Grimes had a double-double of 24 points and 10 assists, while Adem Bona led the team in scoring with 28 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers betting props

Anthony Edwards’ points total is set at 25.5. The oddsmakers favor him to go over and so do we.

Quentin Grimes’ points total is set at 22.5 as well. Grimes has been a revelation since joining the Sixers and averages 22.1 points per game in 24 matchups. Bet on the over.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the T-Wolves to get a lopsided win on the road. Looking at the 76ers’ injury struggles, we expect Minnesota to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 225 points.

