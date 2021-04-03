Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Match Preview - April 3rd, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21 

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Philadelphia 76ers in an enticing 2020-21 NBA season matchup at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. In the earlier meeting between the two sides, the Philadelphia 76ers won 118-94.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, ranked last in the West standings, will head into this matchup off a 108-120 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers, ranked second in the East, beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-94 in their last outing.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, April 3rd, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, April 4th, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the worst teams this campaign but have played much better post the All-Star break. They have recorded five wins in 13 games during this stretch. To put that into perspective, it took them 19 games in the first half of the campaign to register that many wins.

In their last outing, the Timberwolves looked solid till the end of the first half and trailed the Grizzlies by only two points at the start of the second. But a poor defensive display by Chris Finch's side saw them succumb to their 37th defeat of the season, the most by any team this campaign.

On the bright side, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards were once again at their very best. The former scored 30 points and claimed 16 boards, while the latter added 22 points and provided six assists on the night.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards (#1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves in action

Anthony Edwards is having a rookie season to remember so far. He is the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award due to his stellar performances this campaign. He has been very consistent in his last four games, averaging 24 points per contest during this period.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have very little chance of winning this game. But if Edwards produces a career-best performance, the Timberwolves would fancy pulling off a shock win over the Philadelphia 76ers, something the 2020 no. 1 draft pick is more than capable of.

No surprises.



𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐈𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐇 🏅 pic.twitter.com/6QwAxiPxCU — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 1, 2021

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jordan McLaughlin l Shooting Guard - Malik Beasley l Small Forward - Anthony Edwards l Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels l Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the top sides this season and have continued their strong run in the second half of the campaign as well. However, their recent form has been a bit indifferent, as they have won just once in their last three outings.

The Philadelphia 76ers ended their six-game road trip with a much-needed win against the Cavaliers in their last outing. Shake Milton scored 27 points, while Dwight Howard recorded 18 points and 15 rebounds off the bench.

18 PTS | 15 REB | 2 BLK



📹⤵️ pic.twitter.com/CQsncRJZBN — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 2, 2021

The 76ers had dropped two straight games before that as they played their tenth game on the trot without the injured Joel Embiid.

Embiid has been listed as questionable for this matchup; it would be a huge boost for the Philadelphia 76ers if he becomes available for this game.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons (right) of the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons has been a solid all-around performer this season for the Philadelphia 76ers. His last four games, though, haven't exactly been his best in terms of scoring. But Simmons will fancy his chances of recovering his mojo against the underwhelming Minnesota Timberwolves.

Simmons will be tasked with defending the likes of Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns for most of this match. The two Minnesota Timberwolves' stars have been in red-hot form this season and could take the game away from the 76ers if they get going.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid.

Timberwolves vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are the overwhelming favorites for this matchup because they have a better squad and have been in much better form than the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.

However, the Minnesota Timberwolves, despite their issues, have the ability to turn the game in their favor, something the Philadelphia 76ers should be mindful of.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs 76ers?

The game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and The CW-Twin Cities. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.