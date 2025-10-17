  • home icon
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 17, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 17, 2025 05:27 GMT
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 17, 2025. [photo: Imagn]

The Minnesota Timberwolves will cap off their preseason preparation with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Minnesota, 2-3 in exhibition games, will play the second night of a back-to-back set. Anthony Edwards and the starters who played in Minnesota’s 126-120 loss to the Bulls less than 24 hours ago are likely out.

Meanwhile, the 76ers continue to be without Joel Embiid and Paul George. Both, who will not play to start the season, are working on their conditioning. Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Adem Bona are available. The Sixers are still looking for their first preseason win in four games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+165) vs. 76ers (-200)

Odds: Timberwolves (+5.0 -110) vs. 76ers (-5.0 -110)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (o219.5 -110) vs. 76ers (u219.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

Naz Reid, who got a rest in the loss to the Bulls, has been reactivated. With the rest of the starters likely out, Reid might only see limited minutes, if any. Against the short-handed 76ers, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch could give his second-stringers and rising stars the bulk of the minutes.

Guards Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr., who have been solid in the preseason, should get more opportunities to show their stuff. One of them could earn a spot as the backup point guard behind Mike Conley.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are winless in the preseason. Although these are still exhibition games, uncertainties hound the team, particularly due to the health of Paul George and Joel Embiid.

Like last season, the Sixers face another tough battle minus their two stars. Philly can’t afford an injury to key contributors who have been carrying the team in the preseason.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups

Timberwolves

PG: Rob Dillingham | SG: Terrence Shannon Jr. | SG: Bones Hyland | SF: Leonard Miller | C: Joan Beringer

76ers

PG: Tyrese Maxey | SG: VJ Edgecombe | SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. | SF: Justin Edwards | C: Adem Bona

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Minnesota’s starters are likely taking Friday off, allowing the home team to have the edge. Tyrese Maxey and Co. can pull together everything against a team without its best players. Still, visitors might cover the +5.0 spread.

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

