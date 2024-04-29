Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4: Top 10 Player Props

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns series has been underwhelming, given the initial expectations of an exciting matchup featuring multiple NBA All-Stars. With the T-Wolves enjoying a 3-0 lead, the predictability factor is entering the fourth game of their best-of-seven series.

In this do-or-die game for the Phoenix Suns, they are expected to go all out against the T-Wolves to keep this series alive, including their ongoing 'Big 3' experiment.

With this, the trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal should result in increased scoring stats. On the other hand, the defensive stats of the Minnesota Timberwolves will also go up.

There are some interesting under-the-radar players to watch out for, like Jaden McDaniels of the Timberwolves.

Top 10 Player Props in Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Game 4

Devin Booker 2.5 3-pointers made (-125)

There will likely be numerous three-point attempts with the Phoenix Suns 'big three' players on the court. Regardless of his shooting percentage, Booker is expected to take a high volume of three-point shots.

Bradley Beal 2.5 3-pointers made (-162)

Known for making threes and as a volume shooter, Bradley Beal should break this mark by taking many shots from beyond the arc. Marking his words that he won't go down without a fight, he will be aiming to avoid a playoff sweep for the first time in his career.

Rudy Gobert 1.5 Blocks Over (-108)

For a multiple DPOY, going over 1.5 blocks should be a piece of cake. Rudy Gobert is expected to end with three or more blocks in Game 4 for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Devin Booker 3.5 Total Rebounds Over (-130)

Despite averaging 4.5 rebounds per game during the regular season for the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker should break the 3.5 NBA prop easily and go above the 5-rebound mark.

Bradley Beal 4.5 Total Assists Over (-150)

As the primary ball handler for the Suns, Bradley Beal should get the chunk of assists, particularly with KD and Jusuf Nurkic on the receiving end.

Devin Booker 2.5 Total Turnovers Over (-130)

With high usage comes a high turnover rate, especially for a ball handler. Devin Booker is likely to commit turnovers, especially in a defensively intense series like this one. Expect him to commit at least three turnovers in an anticipated all-out effort from the Phoenix Suns.

Jaden McDaniels 9.5 Total Points Over (-118)

McDaniels averaged 10.5 points per game during the regular season but has given the T-Wolves an increased 13.0 points per game in the 2024 NBA playoffs. While a 25-point explosion in Game 2 inflated this average, McDaniels is more than capable of scoring in double digits, especially as he flies under the radar with the attention on Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns 7.5 Rebounds Under (-110)

With the presence of Rudy Gobert, KAT has been scoring more. Many forget that he used to average double-digit rebounds and with Gobert drawing much attention, there will be a bunch of easy rebounds for him.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker 2.5 Total Assists Over (+105)

Alexander-Walker is averaging 4.0 assists in this playoff series for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the last two games, he has five assists, making him a favorable pick.

Jaden McDaniels 0.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)

With the way Jaden McDaniels has been contributing in this series for the Minnesota Timberwolves, he needs 48 minutes to make one three-pointer. During the regular season, he had an average of 1.2 threes per game, making this pick a safe bet.

