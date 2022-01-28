Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face a stern challenge when they go up against their Conference leaders Phoenix Suns at the Paycom Center on Friday.

The Timberwolves saw their two-game winning run snapped by the Golden State Warriors. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combined to score 58 points, but Minnesota fell 115-124 on the night. They are now 24-24 for the season, seeded eighth in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Suns have put together another lengthy winning streak, claiming eight victories in a row. They beat the Utah Jazz 105-97 in their previous outing, thanks to Devin Booker's 43-point night. That helped Phoenix extend their advantage at the top of the West standings by three games. They own the league's best record (38-9) too.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Timberwolves haven't updated their injury report for this game. The two players likely to be mentioned are Patrick Beverley, who has missed the last three games, and D'Angelo Russell, who suffered an injury midway through the previous match and did not return.

Player Name Status Reason Patrick Beverley Day-to-day Ankle sprain D’Angelo Russell Day-to-day Shin contusion

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns' injury report features seven players. All have been sidelined due to injuries. The list includes Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee, Jae Crowder, Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader, Cameron Payne and Dario Saric.

Player Name Status Reason Deandre Ayton Out Ankle sprain Jae Crowder Out Wrist contusion Frank Kaminsky Probable Knee injury JaVale McGee Out Knee soreness Abdel Nader Out Knee injury management Cameron Payne Out Wrist sprain Dario Saric Out ACL tear

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves could make changes to their starting lineup depending on the availability of Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell. They will likely start in the backcourt if cleared to play, while Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Karl-Anthony Towns should complete the rest of the lineup.

Jaylen Nowell and Michael Beasley will likely start if Russell and Beverley are ruled out of this contest. Nowell and Beasley will likely play the most minutes among the reserves if they come off the bench, along with Taurean Prince.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous game. Chris Paul and Devin Booker started as guards, with Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Bismack Biyombo occupying the three frontcourt spots.

Jalen Smith, Landry Shamet and Ishamil Wainright could play the most minutes among the reserves.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell; Shooting Guard - Patrick Beverley; Small Forward - Anthony Edwards; Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt; Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul; Shooting Guard - Devin Booker; Small Forward - Mikal Bridges; Power Forward - Cameron Johnson; Center - Bismack Biyombo.

