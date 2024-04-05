Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2024

The Phoenix Suns will look to cement sixth seed when they host the formidable Minnesota Timberwolves at the Footprint Center on Friday (Apr. 5). Both Western Conference teams come in with different objectives.

The Timberwolves will look to end their regular season run as table toppers, while the Suns are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and will look to put some distance between them with a win. They are 45-31, and their recent string of wins means they have a chance of finishing sixth if they pile up more victories.

The Suns lead the Wolves 81-44 in 125 regular season head-to-head contests. They have won four of their last five games, including their face-off in November last year.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction, preview, starting lineups, and betting tips

The Timberwolves vs Suns is slated for tip-off at 10 pm ET at the Footprint Center. Fans can watch the game on Arizona's Family 3TV/ Arizona's Family Sports and Bally Sports North. The matchup can also be watched on the official NBA app and website with the League Pass.

Spread: Timberwolves (+4), Suns (-4)

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+139), Suns (-164)

Total (o/u): Timberwolves o218.5, Suns u218.5

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Timberwolves are back to winning ways and will look to get the better of the Suns who have dominated them in recent times.

Minnesota's 3-point shooting and their Draciel-like defense have been their big strengths this season. They are nailing 38.8% of their shots from beyond the arc and are one of the teams to do it consistently. Naz Reid has filled the void Karl-Anthony Towns had left, and with Rudy Gobert matching up against Kevin Durant, the tussle will be one to watch out for.

The Suns are a potent offensive powerhouse and will be keen on keeping their production going against an equally good offensive opponent. Devin Booker (27.6 points per game) has been in red-hot form, and Durant continues to be the force he has been throughout the season.

The Suns will need a bit more on the scoring front from Bradley Beal if they have to get past the T-Wolves threat.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted starting lineups, substitutions, and rotations

With Karl-Anthony Towns missing out, the Timberwolves will field their usual lineup of Mike Conley Jr. at PG, Anthony Edwards at SG, Naz Reid at SF, Jaden McDaniels at PF, and Rudy Gobert at C.

The T-Wolves have enough bench potential in Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kyle Anderson, Monte Morris, Jordan McLaughlin and TJ Warren to play in the second and third units.

The Suns will start with Bradley Beal at PG, Devin Booker at SG, Kevin Durant at SF, Royce O'Neale at PF and Jusuf Nurkic at C. Eric Gordon, Bol Bol and Drew Eubanks will be their substitution options.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Betting Tips

Devin Booker is a player to watch out for with an o/u of 26.5/27.5. The guard has been in pristine form and is a profitable bet. Anthony Edwards is another star to watch, as he comes in with an average of 27.5. Kevin Durant is 25.5/26.5 on points.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction

Phoenix has had the better of Minnesota in their last 10 contests; five of their last eight wins against the the Timberwolves have come at home. The homecourt advantage adds to every reason why the Suns should cover the spread. Chalk up a win for Durant and Co. on Friday.