Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2025

The Phoenix Suns host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Footprint Center on Sunday. This will be their third showdown of the season, with the Timberwolves outdoing the Suns twice.

The Suns have struggled lately, falling to 11th in the Western Conference, with a record of 28-32. This is not a position fans expected the team to be in, especially with players like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on the roster.

Regardless of their form, the Suns will be gunning for the win as they look to close out their four-game homestand on a high.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Timberwolves-Suns showdown will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The game begins at 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT) and will be streamed live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+114) vs Suns (-133)

Odds: Timberwolves (+2) vs. Suns (-2)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (o229.5 -110) vs. Suns (u229.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off losses to the LA Lakers and the Utah Jazz. Both were close games and could have gone either way, which should give the Timberwolves the motivation they need to put on a solid display at the Footprint Center.

Since the beginning of the new year, Anthony Edwards has elevated his numbers, averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The 23-year-old has been key in both of the Timberwolves’ wins over the Suns this season recording 24 points on Jan. 17 and 33 on Jan. 29.

With Julius Randle questionable, Edwards will likely need to lift a heavier load on offense to make it 3-0 against the Suns in their season series. However, he might not have things easy, as the Suns are desperate for momentum after winning their most recent game against the Pelicans.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineup

Timberwolves

PG: Donte DiVincenzo | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Naz Reid | C: Luka Garza

Suns

PG: Devin Booker | SG: Bradley Beal | SF: Kevin Durant | PF: Bol Bol | C: Nick Richards

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Anthony Edwards has recorded 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists over his last five games. The 23-year-old might have to manage this game without Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. So, Edwards will likely have the ball in his hands more often than usual and could surpass his points prop of 27.5.

Kevin Durant, meanwhile, has taken a step back since he was being linked to different teams ahead of the trade deadline. Over the last five games, KD has been solid, averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. But, this is far from his usual level, so he could miss his points prop of 27.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Prediction

This is expected to be a tight game between two teams who are very close on paper. However, the Timberwolves have been better than the Suns, albeit marginally, and they should cover the spread en route a win.

