Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - March 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The NBA's worst-side travels to face one of its best when the Minnesota Timberwolves matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

It will be the first of a back-to-back between the two teams that the Phoenix Suns will be hoping to use to tighten their grip on a top-4 spot in the West. Prior to the All-Star break, the Minnesota Timberwolves had lost 9 in a row but have gone 2-2 since returning to action.

In their wins over Portland and New Orleans, they have looked quite unlike the side that featured before the midseason hiatus, but are still missing star D'Angelo Russell.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, March 18th, 2021 9:00 PM ET. (Friday 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns

This season has been another disappointment for Minnesota Timberwolves fans who were looking forward to seeing Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns star together. Between injuries and positive covid tests, the pair have played only 4 games together all season and the franchise has struggled to be a consistent threat on both ends to compete.

Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards put up 27 points against the Lakers, though it was ultimately not enough as the Minnesota Timberwolves were outclassed on Tuesday.

However, their recent performances are certainly a step in the right direction. The blowout victory over the Pelicans was certainly a surprise, with the Minnesota Timberwolves bench racking up 72 points.

If they can have Russell, Towns and Edwards on the court together, they will certainly see an improvement in their win column.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

After trailing LaMelo Ball in the rookie power rankings throughout most of the season, Anthony Edwards' recent displays have put his name firmly in contention for Rookie of the Year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' faith in drafting Edwards as their No.1 overall pick is paying off and is sure to be a major part of the franchise's future. Over the last 8 games, Edwards is avergaing 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

He is an extremely energetic guard on offense and, despite this being his first year in the league, is not scared to posterize his opponent.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G Anthony Edwards, G Ricky Rubio, F Jarred Vanderbilt, F Jake Layman, C Karl-Anthony Towns

Phoenix Suns Preview

Following in the footsteps of the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns are proving they too have what it takes to break up the might of the Los Angeles outfits. At second in the West, the Suns have won 8 of their last ten and 17 of their last 21 matchups.

It was only a matter of time before their talented roster was able to find its rhythm and now that it has, they could easily be contenders to make the Western Conference Finals.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns' young star Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have proven they have class throughout their side, however, Devin Booker is the franchise's star and the man they purposefully wanted to keep prior to the season.

Booker is an extremely consistent scorer, putting up 25.1 points a night on an effective field-goal percentage of 55.3%. Now that the Phoenix Suns have Chris Paul, the pressure on Booker to perform and provide the offensive spark has decreased and will allow him more freedom in the playoffs.

With Booker on the court, the Phoenix Suns have a net rating of +7.1 and have an offensive rating of 118.2, both of which are team highs for any regular starter. Since being snubbed in the All-Star selection, Booker has averaged 27.3 points since the restart and will be pivotal in the Suns' run-in to the end of the season.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C DeAndre Ayton

Timberwolves vs Suns Match Prediction

Ranked 26th in both defense and offense, it's difficult to see how the Minnesota Timberwolves can come away from Phoenix with a win.

The Phoenix Suns simply have too much talent and offensive prowess. They are scoring 9 more points and conceding 4 fewer per game than their opponent. Since the midseason break, however, the T-Wolves offense has been averaging 122.75 points a night. So fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves will have to hope their form continues if they are to have any hope in this matchup.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Suns matchup

Fans in America can watch the game locally on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports North Plus. Otherwise, the matchup will be available to stream with an NBA League Pass.