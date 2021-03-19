Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - March 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves square off at the Phoenix Suns Arena for the second time in the 2020-21 NBA season. In their first meeting this campaign, the Phoenix Suns endured a shock 119-123 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are high on confidence and will hope to replicate their heroics from their last meeting with the Phoenix Suns.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combined for 83 points to lead the Timberwolves to a morale-boosting win in that game. Devin Booker, meanwhile, waged a lone war for the Phoenix Suns, ending the night with a team-high 35 points.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, March 19th; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, March 20th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a disappointing campaign but have played well in the last few games, winning three times in their last five outings.

All three of their wins were quite impressive. They thrashed the Pelicans 135-105 and beat a top-side like the Portland Trail Blazers as well before beating the Phoenix Suns in their last game during this stretch.

Rookie Anthony Edwards has upped his game in recent games. In his last five appearances, he has averaged 30.6 points per game, recording a career-high 42 points against the Suns. His performances have helped take the pressure off Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been phenomenal as well, managing 6.6 points per game during that stretch.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has had a huge role to play in the Minnesota Timberwolves recent wins this season.

The no. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft was unstoppable in the first of the two-game-mini-series against the Phoenix Suns. He will be expected to replicate that sort of performance again.

If Edwards produces another career-best outing, the Minnesota Timberwolves will fancy their chances to claim the season series 2-1 against the Phoenix Suns.

Anthony Edwards (42 PTS) set a new @Timberwolves rookie scoring record, surpassing Zach LaVine's 37 PTS in April of 2015!

Predicted Lineup

G - Ricky Rubio, G - Anthony Edwards, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, F - Jake Layman, C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns, despite having an impressive campaign, have been inconsistent in recent games.

They have won just once in their last three outings and have slipped to third in the Western Conference standings. However, this is only a minor dip in form for Monty Williams' side, and they are more than capable of rediscovering their mojo.

The Phoenix Suns were sloppy with the ball in their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, recording only 22 turnovers all game. They were also outscored 46-60 in the paint as they succumbed to their 13th loss of the campaign.

Key Player - Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton has been a revelation for the Phoenix Suns this season. He had a decent outing in the last game but needs to be efficient as a scorer for his team.

With the Suns getting outscored in the paint by a 14 point margin in their last outing, the big man will have a lot of work to do against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

His other challenge will be to protect the rim against the likes of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. If he can keep them quiet, the Phoenix Suns will fancy their chances of a win in this fixture.

Steal

Dunk



Steal

Dunk

Shake the room

Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton.

Timberwolves vs Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns, despite a reverse in their last outing, start as the favorites in this game.

However, the Minnesota Timberwolves have shown that they can play competitive basketball and cannot be underestimated.

Nevertheless, it will be a test of character for Devin Booker and crew to bounce back from their minor slump and prove they are still a force to be reckoned with.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Suns game?

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns will have local coverage on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports North. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.