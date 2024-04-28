Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4 (April 28)

The Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 3 seed) face the Phoenix Suns (No. 6 seed) in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series on Sunday in Phoenix. The Timberwolves head into the matchup with a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 126–109 in their previous meeting.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for April 28

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Player

Status Injury Kyle Anderson

Questionable (GTD) Hip Jaylen Clark Out (OFS) Achilles

The Timberwolves have two players listed on their injury report: Kyle Anderson is questionable for the game and his involvement will be a game-time decision. Jaylen Clark is out for the season.

Anderson previously suited up for the Timberwolves in Game 3, despite being listed as questionable in their injury report. He recorded two points, three rebounds, and two assists in just over eight minutes of playtime.

Phoenix Suns injury report for April 28

Player Status Injury Grayson Allen

Questionable (GTD)

Ankle

Damion Lee Out Knee

The Suns also have two players listed on their injury report: Grayson Allen is questionable for the game and his involvement will be a game-time decision. Damion Lee is listed out for the game.

Allen sprained his right ankle during Game 2 of the series after landing on Mike Conley Jr.'s foot while attempting to block Conley's shot in the third quarter. Allen recorded three points, three rebounds, and one steal before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. He did not suit up for the Suns in Game 3 of the series.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for April 28

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley

Monte Morris

Jordan McLaughlin

SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Jordan McLaughlin

SF Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson* Nickeil Alexander-Walker

PF Karl-Anthony Towns Naz Reid

Kyle Anderson*

C Rudy Gobert Naz Reid

Karl-Anthony Towns



Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for April 28

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker

Bradley Beal

Isaiah Thomas

SG Bradley Beal Erin Gordon Grayson Allen*

SF Grayson Allen*

Royce O'Neal Josh Okogie

PF Kevin Durant

Royce O'Neal

Bol Bol

C Jusuf Nurkic Thaddeus Young Drew Eubanks



Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns: Game Preview

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to their third series victory, scoring 36 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

On the other hand, Bradley Beal dropped 28 points, four rebounds, and four assists to lead the Suns' losing effort. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker recorded 25 points and 23 points, respectively.

The Timberwolves are favored to clinch the victory again on the road to secure the first-round playoff series 4-0 against the Suns on Sunday.

How to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns?

Game 4 of the Timberwolves-Suns first-round playoff series is scheduled to tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and ESPN and will be available locally on Bally Sports North and AZ Family. It will also be available to be live-streamed on Sling TV, FuboTV, and via the NBA League pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback