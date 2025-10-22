Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers will cross swords in a regular-season game at the Moda Center on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards and the Wolves have unfinished business from last season. Chris Finch's team crashed out of the playoffs after getting humbled by the eventual champions, the OKC Thunder, in the Western Conference finals.
The Timberwolves are running it back with the same core from last season. Edwards is the undisputed leader and is motivated to make a run at his maiden MVP honor as well as the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The superstar point guard is expected to be in the top 3 in the MVP race.
Jaden McDaniels is Minnesota's second most important player and the team's defensive anchor, along with Rudy Gobert. Donte DiVincenzo didn't have a good year last season and will look to bounce back in style. Terrence Shannon Jr. showed flashes of brilliance last season and is expected to take a massive leap this season.
Meanwhile, the Blazers aren't expected to pose even a little threat in the stacked Western Conference. Damian Lillard is expected to miss the entire season due to a torn Achilles tendon. Portland is expected to be a lottery team this season, allowing its young core to develop and gain experience, with veteran Jrue Holiday providing leadership and guidance along the way.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Minnesota Timberwolves injury report
Anthony Edwards is the only player on the Timberwolves' injury report for the opening night game. The three-time All-Star is listed as questionable owing to a back spasm. An official update on his status will be known ahead of tip off.
Portland Trail Blazers injury report
Three Blazers players are ruled out of Wednesday's game. Damian Lillard remains sidelined with a left Achilles tendon injury, Scoot Henderson is dealing with a left hamstring tear and Robert Williams III is inching closer to return but still hasn't regained full fitness.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup and Depth Chart
The Timberwolves' starting lineup features familiar faces. Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley Jr. in the backcourt, Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle on the wing and Rudy Gobert in the center.
Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart
Jrue Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan are the Blazers' starters for the opening night.
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.