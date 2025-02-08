Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 8, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs the Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of several games scheduled for Saturday night. The game pits the Timberwolves (29-23), who are No. 6 against the Trail Blazers (23-29), who are No. 13, both in the hotly contested Western Conference.

The Timberwolves and the Trail Blazers have met 138 times in the regular season, with the Trail Blazers holding a 92-46 advantage. This will be their fourth matchup of the season, with their last coming on Nov. 11, 2024, when the Trail Blazers won 106-98 at the Moda Center, in Portland, Oregon.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers game details and odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers game is slated for Saturday at the Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game is slated to tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

The game can be watched on TV via KATU, KUNP and FDSN. Streaming is via Fubo.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-245) vs Trail Blazers (+200)

Spread: Timberwolves (-6.0) vs Trail Blazers (+6.0)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o217.0) vs Trail Blazers -110 (u217.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on a good run, winning seven of their last ten games. Their last game, a 127-114 comeback home win against the Houston Rockets on Thursday

Anthony Edwards had 41 points, seven rebounds and six assists, as he led the Timberwolves to a comeback victory, which was capped by a dominant 35-16 fourth quarter. Jalen Green led the Rockets with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Portland Trail Blazers are on a five-game winning streak, with an eye for a sixth. They've won nine of their last 10 games and have emerged as one of the league's hottest teams.

Their last game was the 108-102 home win against the Sacramento Kings. Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with a game-high 30 points, two rebounds and six assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers betting props

Anthony Edwards' point total is set at 30.5, which is above his season average of 27.2 points. Edwards has averaged 29.0 points in his last three games against the Trail Blazers. However, his last two games have seen him record 40+ points. So, the safe bet here is on the over.

Meanwhile, Anfernee Simons' point total is set at 19.5, which is above his season average of 18.4 points. He has averaged 20.0 points in his last ten games for the Trail Blazers. So, the safe bet here is on the under.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Timberwolves are the oddsmakers' favorites against the Trail Blazers. Based on the Moneyline odds, the T-Wolves are projected at a 71.0% win probability, while the Bulls have a projected winning probability of 33.0%.

