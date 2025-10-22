Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Preview and Prediction - Oct 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of 12 NBA games scheduled on Wednesday. This will be the first game for either team in the 2025-26 season.

The Timberwolves and Trail Blazers have squared off against each other 139 times in the regular season. Minnesota has won 47 times while Portland has prevailed 92 times. Last season, the Wolves and Blazers split their season series 2-2.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers game details and betting tips

The game between the Timberwolves and the Blazers is scheduled to tip off at 10:00am ET inside Moda Center. Fans can catch the game live on KUNP and FDSN. The game can also be streamed live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-162) vs Trail Blazers (+158)

Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5) vs Trail Blazers (+3.5)

Total: Timberwolves -113 (o220.0) vs Trail Blazers +101 (u220.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

Last season, the Timberwolves finished with a 49-33 record and clinched the sixth seed in the playoffs. They went on to defeat the LA Lakers in the first round and the Golden State Warriors in the second round, both by way of a gentleman's sweep. Minnesota would then fall in five games to the eventual champion OKC Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers ended up with a 36-46 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. This past offseson, Portland added one-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday and welcomed back All-Star guard Damian Lillard, who is recovering from a torn Achilles.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers predicted starting lineups

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley Jr. | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Julius Randle | C: Rudy Gobert

Trail Blazers

PG: Jrue Holiday | SG: Shaedon Sharpe | SF: Deni Avdija | PF: Toumani Camara | C: Donovan Clingan

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Betting Tips

Anthony Edwards' point total is set at 25.5. On the Blazers' side, Shaedon Sharpe's point total is set at 20.5.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction

The Timberwolves are projected to win their opening day matchup against the Blazers. Thanks to their talented roster, the Western Conference finalists from last season have a higher ceiling than a Portland squad that is constantly rebuilding.

