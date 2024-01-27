Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction, starting lineups, betting tips | Jan. 27, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA regular season game on Saturday night in their third matchup this season. Both teams are coming off wins from their last games.

The Timberwolves hung on against the Brooklyn Nets for a 96-94 win for their second straight victory, while the Spurs ripped the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 116-100 to snap a two-game slide.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The 32-13 Timberwolves and the 9-36 Spurs face off on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports North Extra in Minneapolis and KENS and KNIC in San Antonio with the live stream available on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-550) vs Spurs (+400)

Spread: Timberwolves -10.5 (-110) vs Spurs +10.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): 227.5

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview

This will be the third meeting between the Timberwolves and the Spurs this season. The Timberwolves are currently 2-0 against the Spurs, the most recent being a 102-94 decision in Minneapolis on Dec. 6.

They won their last three head-to-head meetings, four of their last five dating back to last season, and seven of their last nine since the 2021-2022 season.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Starting lineups

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert will headline the Timberwolves' starting lineup once again along with Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels.

Meanwhile, Rookie of the Year contender Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs' starting lineup along with Jeremy Sochan, Tre Jones, Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Key players, betting tips

French NBA fans would love to see another showdown at the post pitting their prized basketball players, Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama. However, both Frenchmen have contrasting outlooks from various sports betting sites ahead of their clash.

Fan Duel projects Gobert to go over his point prop, but Caesars Sportsbook says he might go lower. On the other hand, Fan Duel sees Wembanyama struggling a bit offensively, but Points Bet believes he could be up for an impressive scoring night.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Timberwolves as overwhelming -550 underdogs over the Spurs (+400 underdogs). The Timberwolves are -10.5 favorites against the Spurs.

While both teams won their last games, it is logical to bet on the Timberwolves going against the spread since they are on a roll again.

