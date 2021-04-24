Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 24th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in the first game of their back-to-back series tonight.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have recorded two wins in their last four outings. They lost their last game against the Sacramento Kings 125-128. Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points, while Naz Reid scored 24 points off the bench. But the Timberwolves' dismal performance in the fourth quarter led them to a loss regardless.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, have continued to perform at a high level, despite the absence of Donovan Mitchell. They decimated the Houston Rockets 112-89 in their last outing, claiming their sixth win in eight games. Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points on the night, while Joe Ingles added 21 to pave the way for a comprehensive win over Houston.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz - Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves

Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley is the only player ruled out for the Minnesota Timberwolves as per their latest injury report. He is out because of a hamstring injury and will be sidelined until the 9th of May.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Nowell is listed as doubtful because of a leg injury, and his availability will be a 'game time' decision as per reports.

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz have ruled out Donovan Mitchell and Udoka Azubuike for this game. Both players are recovering from an ankle sprain at the moment. Mitchell is expected to be back by April 26th, while Azubuike is expected to be back by April 30th, as per reports.

Donovan Mitchell got helped to the locker room after an awkward landing



Hope he's OK 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SpiD0DZYqF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz - Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are likely to field the same starting lineup from the last game.

In that case, Ricky Rubio and Anthony Edwards will likely start as the two guards, while Jaden McDaniels, Josh Okogie, and Karl-Anthony Towns are likely to feature on the frontcourt for this game.

D'Angelo Russell, Naz Reid, and Juancho Hernangomez are likely to play the most minutes coming off the bench for the Timberwolves.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are likely to play retain their starters from the last game as well.

Mike Conley and Joe Ingles are likely to play on the backcourt, while forwards Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale will likely pair up with Rudy Gobert on the frontcourt.

Jordan Clarkson, Georges Niang, and Miye Oni are likely to play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz - Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio, Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards, Small Forward - Josh Okogie, Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels, Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley, Shooting Guard - Joe Ingles, Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic, Power Forward - Royce O'Neale, Center - Rudy Gobert.