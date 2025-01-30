Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 30 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Utah Jazz in a Western Conference clash on Thursday night. Minnesota will make their second stop of a two-game road trip, coming off a 121-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. The Timberwolves are surging, riding a four-game win streak.

The Jazz, meanwhile, are one of the worst teams in the NBA, looking to snap a seven-game skid. Utah is coming off a 114-103 loss versus the Golden State Warriors, falling to 1-10 over their last 11 games.

Thursday's contest could be influenced by injuries for both teams. Here's a look at each team's projected starting lineups and a look at their depth charts as tip-off approaches.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 30

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Injuries could play a significant role against the Jazz, as Minnesota ruled out several key reserves ahead of their matchup versus Utah.

Backup big man Naz Reid was rulled out due to illness. Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Terrance Shannon Jr. (foot) and Jesse Edwards were also ruled out for the Timberwolves.

Here's a look at Minnesota's predicted starting lineup for Thursday night:

Starter 2nd 3rd Mike Conley Rob Dillingham Tristen Newton Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jaden McDaniels Josh Minott

Julius Randle Joe Ingles Leonard Miller Rudy Gobert Luka Garza



Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Jazz are also expected to be without many key reserves, listing five players on their injury report.

The status of Johnny Juzang, Walker Kessler (shoulder) and John Collins (illness) are up in the air, as they have been listed as questionable. Cody Williams has been ruled out, while Taylor Hendricks will miss the remainder of the season.

Starter 2nd 3rd Isaiah Collier Patty Mills Collin Sexton Elijah Harkless Jordan Clarkson Svi Mykhailiuk Lauri Markkanen Brice Sensabaugh Micah Potter Kyle Filipowski Drew Eubanks Oscar Tshiebwe

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Preview

The Timberwolves are the heavy favorites in their regular-season series debut versus a lowly Jazz team. Minnesota is coming into Thursday's matchup as a 7.5-point favorite.

The Jazz are just 10-35, the second-worst record in the NBA and the worst in the Western Conference. Minnesota, meanwhile, is fighting to make it into the top six seeds to avoid a play-in scenario. The Timberwolves are 26-21 on the year, occupying the seventh spot in the West.

After this game, Utah will host the Orlando Magic, while Minnesota will travel home to take on the Washington Wizards.

