Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 28, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit Salt Lake City on Friday for another matchup against the Utah Jazz. "Ant-Man" and Co., who comfortably won 138-113 in late January, will play the rematch on short rest. The Timberwolves look to quickly move on from their 111-102 loss to the LA Lakers when they face the Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Jazz hope to improve their play during their season-high nine-game homestand. Utah will try to better its 2-4 record when it hosts the Timberwolves. Jazz coach Will Hardy needs to coax more out of his roster as Lauri Markkanen (back), John Collins (back) and Collin Sexton (ankle) are questionable.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Delta Center will host the Timberwolves-Jazz rematch. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-150) vs. Jazz (+125)

Odds: Timberwolves (-3.0) vs. Jazz (+3.0)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (o226.0 -110) vs. Jazz (u226.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz preview

How the Minnesota Timberwolves recover from the closely-fought loss to the LA Lakers less than 24 hours ago could impact their game versus Utah. Minnesota had to play catch-up after a lethargic first quarter. If the Wolves can’t play with energy and focus, they will struggle in Salt Lake City.

Naz Reid failed to show up when Anthony Edwards struggled against LA’s defense. The big man, who finished with three points in 31 minutes, must shake off the poor performance when they face the Jazz. Reid has to play better to help Ant-Man carry the team.

The Utah Jazz have been at home since mid-February. They are reasonably well-rested but are dealing with injuries. Coach Will Hardy must urge playing defense better to take advantage of Minnesota’s unfavorable schedule.

The short rest will not matter for the Timberwolves if Utah continues to play porous defense.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaylen Clark | PF: Jaden McDaniels | C: Naz Reid

Jazz

PG: Isaiah Collier | SG: Collin Sexton | SF: Brice Sensabaugh | PF: KJ Martin | C: Walker Kessler

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Jaden McDaniels has played well on offense since Julius Randle went down with an injury a few weeks ago. He is averaging 18.3 points per game in February and 20.2 PPG in his last five games. McDaniels struggled against the Lakers’ defense and ended with 15 points. He could return to his norm versus Utah and top 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Lauri Markkanen continues to have an up-and-down season. He had five points against the OKC Thunder on Friday but bounced back with 23 on Saturday versus Houston. Markkanen, who is dealing with an injury, could keep the trend and struggle to put up points versus Minnesota.

The Finn could fail to top his 20.5 (O/U) points prop.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz prediction

If the Utah Jazz miss key players, the Minnesota Timberwolves could roll to a comfortable win. Otherwise, Minnesota could face stiffer resistance but still walk away with a victory and beat the -3.0 spread.

