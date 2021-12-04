“Miss or make, you learn” - Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about the responsibility and pressure of hitting a game-winning shot

The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Charlotte Hornets in their 22nd game of the season Wednesday night, with Giannis Antetokounmpo securing the 127-125 win for the Bucks with 2 seconds on the clock.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was practically unstoppable as he posted 40 points in 38 minutes. In the postgame news conference, he shared his thoughts about what he learned from being in his last five seconds of the game-winning shot situation, which occurred in 2018 against the New York Knicks.

"You got to take, you got to take them. You got to be in those situations, you got to learn from them. Miss or make, you learn."

He said that, whether the player misses the shot sometimes or makes the shot other times, the player ultimately learns from the experience.

He further highlighted that people only remember the last time you made the clutch shot and seldom remember when you don't.

"That's the beauty about it. So you gotta be able to have the gut and the edge to be in those situations. 'Cause you only learn from them. From these situations, you never lose anything. You might lose the game, but you still learn from it. For the next time you're going to be in the same situation."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks snatched a close win over the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets tied the game and set up a possible overtime when LaMelo Ball made a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left. The Bucks set up for the last play of the game in an attempt to steal the win, and no one seemed more worthy than the "Greek Freak," Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He drove to the rim after a pass from Jrue Holiday and sunk the ball into the net on a layup. Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks (14-9) the game-winner with 2 seconds left to secure their eighth consecutive win. However, that streak ended in a 97-93 loss the next night at the Toronto Raptors, with Antetokounmpo absent because of soreness in his calf.

The 2021 Finals MVP flirted with a triple-double, posting a game-high 40 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, against Charlotte. Ball tried to match him by totaling a career-high 36 points, with five rebounds and nine assists.

