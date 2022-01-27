"Miss u cuz" – Snoop Dogg's message for the late Kobe Bryant on his death anniversary, posts old pic of Mamba with the "I NEGU" message

As the basketball world mourns the anniversary of the death of LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, musical artist Snoop Dogg took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartfelt message.

It's been two years since Bryant's death, and it's a day that still affects basketball fans.

Throughout Bryant's career, fans were passionate about any opportunity to watch the Hall of Fame shooting guard. Bryant spent his entire career with the Lakers, something the fan base has become proud of.

Snoop Dogg has always been one of the more passionate fans when it comes to celebrities expressing their love for their favorite teams. The two formed a special relationship, and the legendary musician made it a point to honor Bryant with a post on social media Wednesday:

The photo shared by Snoop Dogg is a message that was extra special to Kobe Bryant throughout his career. In the image, Bryant is seen showing his hands with the phrase "I NEGU" written on them. The phrase stands for "I Never Ever Give Up," which define the mentality the superstar guard showcased throughout his illustrious career.

Bryant was known as a relentless worker who did everything in his power to gain an edge against his opponents. His work ethic and passion for the game still have an impact on NBA players today. After his death in a helicopter accident two years ago, fans continue to mourn in disbelief that Kobe was taken from the world at such an early age.

The LA Lakers legend was a personality Lakers fans around the world are proud of, especially with the contribution he made to the organization. Bryant brought the Lakers five NBA championships. He was also a 18-time All-Star and won two Finals MVPs. The Lakers legend continues to be missed, as he has had just as big of an impact off the court as on it.

Bryant was the No. 13 pick in the 1993 draft, selected fresh out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. His father, Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, played eight seasons in the league before playing internationally. Joe Bryant went on to a coaching career in college and the WNBA as well as internationally.

Bryant was a 12-time All-Defensive team member.

