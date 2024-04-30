Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: Looking at Knicks center's status for Game 5 vs Philadelphia 76ers

The New York Knicks have listed standout center Mitchell Robinson as questionable for the upcoming marquee Game 5 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday in the first round of the Eastern Conference series.

Mitchell Robinson's injury status

Mitchell Robinson strained his surgically repaired left ankle during the Game 3 defeat last Thursday and missed Sunday's victory.

Should Robinson be sidelined again, Precious Achiuwa is expected to receive more playing time. Additionally, Coach Tom Thibodeau utilized OG Anunoby as the small-ball center to defend Joel Embiid for significant portions of Game 4.

What happened to Mitchell Robinson?

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson had been sidelined for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday due to a sprained left ankle.

Robinson was ruled out following pre-game warmups. He suffered the injury during the first half of New York's 125-114 loss in Game 3 on Thursday and did not return for the second half. The Knicks currently lead the series 3-1.

Robinson, 26, recently came back after missing 50 games with an ankle issue that required surgery, originally sustained on Dec. 8. In his absence, Precious Achiuwa is expected to receive more court time.

This season, Robinson has averaged 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds over 31 games. The 7-foot player has career averages of 8.0 points and 7.9 rebounds across 320 games (196 starts) since being selected by New York in the second round of the 2018 draft.

How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks?

The marquee matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks will be aired nationally on TNT, including local broadcast available on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG for away and home coverage, respectively.

The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET at the Madison Square Garden in New York, with live streaming options available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Following a disappointing loss in Game 3, the Knicks rallied in Philadelphia for a critical 97-92 victory in Game 4, putting them just one win away from moving on to the second round.

After shooting under 30.0% from the floor in the first two games and scoring six points below his season average, Jalen Brunson rebounded strongly. He scored a career playoff-high 47 points including 10 assists, leading the shorthanded Knicks to the win on Sunday.

Already without key reserve Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks also lost Bojan Bogdanovic to an ankle injury early in Game 4. Despite these setbacks, the team continued to battle, with significant contributions from players across the roster securing the crucial victory.

