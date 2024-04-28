Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: Latest on Knicks center's status for Game 4 vs Sixers (April 28)  

The New York Knicks lead their best-of-seven series against the Philadelphia 76ers, 2-1, and they'll need Mitchell Robinson to help them. Both teams are set to battle against each other again on Sunday, April 28, for Game 4, and the Knicks hope to avoid the Sixers getting momentum by equalizing the series.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, Mitchell Robinson is ruled out for the game. Earlier he reported, Robinson was warming up with the intention of playing Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers. The final decision turmed out to be a concern for Knicks as they face 76ers for game 4.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The seven-footer was assessed by doctors before the game. For the time being, it appears that Isaiah Hartenstein will continue to start for the Knicks in Game 4.

Aside from Robinson, Julius Randle is already ruled out for the rest of the season.

What happened to Mitchell Robinson?

Mitchell Robinson suffered an ankle injury back on December 10, 2023, and that made him miss a huge chunk of the 2023–24 season. Initially, there was a slim chance of him returning this season but managed to come back on March 27 and has played 11 of the last 12 games for the Knicks.

As the Knicks aim to make a deep push in the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs, Robinson has been coming off the bench behind Hartenstein. In three games, he logged in 20 minutes a night, providing the team with 3.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

His best game in this series came during Game 1, where he tallied eight points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. In Game 3, he logged almost 12 minutes and was able to provide two points and seven rebounds.

When active during the regular season, Mitchell Robinson averaged 5.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 31 games. He also shot 57.5% from the field and made a dismal 40.9% from the free throw line.

Where to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game 4?

The Philadelphia 76ers are aiming to even up the series as they host Game 4 against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center on April 28. The game tips off at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be shown on ABC Sports. NBA League Pass has the game up via online live stream through different subscription rates.

Radio partners for this playoff game are SiriusFFM, 87.5 The Fanatic and ESPN NY 98.7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback