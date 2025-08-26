Montenegro vs Germany Preview and Prediction - Aug. 27 | 2025 EuroBasket

Montenegro opens its 2025 EuroBasket campaign on Wednesday against reigning FIBA World Cup champions Germany. The Montenegrins, led by Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic, look to shrug off an uneven preparation when they face the heavily favored Germans. Vucevic and Co. hope to land the first major upset of the tournament.Meanwhile, the Alex Mumbru-coached team showed its readiness by finishing the 2025 EuroBasket preparation with a 5-1 record. Behind 2023 World Cup MVP Dennis Schroder, the Germans only lost to Serbia in the lead-up to the tournament. Schroder and his teammates look to stamp their glass early when they take on the Montenegrins.Montenegro vs Germany Preview, Lineups and PredictionThe Tampere Deck in Finland will host the showdown, which starts at 9:30 PM local time and 2:30 PM ET. Courtside 1891 will also stream the game live via a paid subscription.Moneyline: MNE (+750) vs. GER (-110)Odds: MNE (+13.5) vs GER (-13.5)Total: MNE (o166.5 -110) vs. GER (u166.5 -110)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.Montenegro vs Germany PreviewThe Germans are once again a powerhouse team in international basketball. They placed fourth in the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning the 2023 World Cup. Behind a star-studded team led by Franz Wagner and captain Dennis Schroder, they are expected to challenge for the gold medal.While Die Mannschaft is stacked, the Montenegrins can still pull off a few surprises. Nikola Vucevic hopes to make his final EuroBasket competition count. Marko Simonovic, Vladimir Mihailovic and Kyle Allman give the team interesting depth behind Vucevic.Montenegro vs Germany lineupsMNEKyle AllmanIgor DrobnjakVladimir MihailovicBalsa ZivanovicZoran VuceljicDordije JovanovicAndrija SlavkovicEmir HadzibegovicBojan TomasevicMarko SimonovicZoran NikolicNikola VucevicGERIsaac BongaOscar da SilvaTristan da SilvaJustus HollatzLeon KratzerMaodo LoAndreas ObstDennis SchroderDaniel TheisJohannes ThiemannJohannes VoigtmanFranz WagnerMontenegro vs Germany PredictionUnless they get complacent and play way below expectations, the Germans should open the 2025 EuroBasket with a lopsided win over the Montenegrins. Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder will lead a battle-scarred lineup that has been at the top or near the top of major tournaments for the last four years.Vucevic has some help, but the Montenegrins look outmatched against a roster with multiple former and current NBA campaigners.