Montenegro vs Lithuania Preview and Prediction - August 29 | 2025 EuroBasket

Montenegro will take on Lithuania in a Group B matchup of the 2025 EuroBasket. The Baltic Giants started their campaign strongly, securing an early win in their first match against Great Britain. Meanwhile, Montenegro was defeated in their campaign's first game against the Germans.
The Montenegrins will look to recover and climb up their group on Friday. On the other hand, the Baltic Giants aim to maintain their winning momentum and dethrone Germany from the top spot in their group.
Montenegro vs Lithuania Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction
EuroBasket 2025's official streaming partner, Courtside 1891, will stream the Group B match online for the fans through a subscription plan. The game will tip off at 7:00 am ET.
Here are the odds for the game:
Moneyline: MNE (+360) vs LTU (-530)
Spread: MNE (+9.5) vs LTU (-9.5)
Total: MNE (u165.5 -115) vs LTU (o165.5 -111)
Note: Odds are subject to change close to the game
Montenegro vs Lithuania preview
In their last matchup, the Montenegrins had the Germans in a bind, at least for the first two quarters. The FIBA World Cup champions changed their complacent approach and reinstated their focus to grab a win.
With their first game of the campaign, Montenegro made it clear that they should not be taken lightly. The Baltic Giants will need to be careful and not underestimate their opponents.
Lithuania's performance will highly depend on how its star players perform. Jonas Valanciunas is expected to play a key role in the game while the rest of the squad supports him. On the other hand, the Montenegrins with Nikola Vucevic will have to go an extra mile in their on-court efforts to secure a win.
Montenegro vs Lithuania predicted starting lineups
MNE
G: Kyle Allman Jr. | F: Slavkovic Andrija | F: Dordije Jovanovic | F: Emir Hadzibegovic | C: Nikola Vucevic
LTU
G: Margiris Normantas | G: Rokas Jokubaitis | F: Tadas Sedekerskis | F: Gytis Redzevicius | C: Jonas Valenciunas
Montenegro vs Lithuania prediction
The Baltic Giants hold the upper hand on the Montenegrins. They also have a better roster on paper; however, there is always room for upsets in any basketball game.
Montenegro has shown that they don't shy away from being gritty on the court, but for now, it looks like the Giants will walk away with a win.
