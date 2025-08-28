Montenegro vs Lithuania Preview and Prediction - August 29 | 2025 EuroBasket

Montenegro will take on Lithuania in a Group B matchup of the 2025 EuroBasket. The Baltic Giants started their campaign strongly, securing an early win in their first match against Great Britain. Meanwhile, Montenegro was defeated in their campaign's first game against the Germans.

Ad

The Montenegrins will look to recover and climb up their group on Friday. On the other hand, the Baltic Giants aim to maintain their winning momentum and dethrone Germany from the top spot in their group.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Montenegro vs Lithuania Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

EuroBasket 2025's official streaming partner, Courtside 1891, will stream the Group B match online for the fans through a subscription plan. The game will tip off at 7:00 am ET.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here are the odds for the game:

Moneyline: MNE (+360) vs LTU (-530)

Spread: MNE (+9.5) vs LTU (-9.5)

Total: MNE (u165.5 -115) vs LTU (o165.5 -111)

Note: Odds are subject to change close to the game

Montenegro vs Lithuania preview

In their last matchup, the Montenegrins had the Germans in a bind, at least for the first two quarters. The FIBA World Cup champions changed their complacent approach and reinstated their focus to grab a win.

Ad

With their first game of the campaign, Montenegro made it clear that they should not be taken lightly. The Baltic Giants will need to be careful and not underestimate their opponents.

Lithuania's performance will highly depend on how its star players perform. Jonas Valanciunas is expected to play a key role in the game while the rest of the squad supports him. On the other hand, the Montenegrins with Nikola Vucevic will have to go an extra mile in their on-court efforts to secure a win.

Ad

Montenegro vs Lithuania predicted starting lineups

MNE

G: Kyle Allman Jr. | F: Slavkovic Andrija | F: Dordije Jovanovic | F: Emir Hadzibegovic | C: Nikola Vucevic

LTU

G: Margiris Normantas | G: Rokas Jokubaitis | F: Tadas Sedekerskis | F: Gytis Redzevicius | C: Jonas Valenciunas

Montenegro vs Lithuania prediction

The Baltic Giants hold the upper hand on the Montenegrins. They also have a better roster on paper; however, there is always room for upsets in any basketball game.

Montenegro has shown that they don't shy away from being gritty on the court, but for now, it looks like the Giants will walk away with a win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More