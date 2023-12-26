Most games with 50+ points & 10+ Assists Ft. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic performed exceptionally on Christmas Day against the Phoenix Suns, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 128-114 victory. He dropped 50 points, 15 assists, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Doncic's shooting was also impressive, with 15-of-25 field goals, 8-of-16 3-pointers and a perfect 12-of-12 from the free-throw line.

This stat line made him the sixth-youngest player in league history to reach 10,000 career points and tied for the seventh-fastest player to reach that mark.

Here are the players with the most games with 50+ points & 10+ assists

Players with most games with 50+ points & 10+ assists

#5. Russell Westbrook, 3 games

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has played three games with 50+ points and 10+ assists in his NBA career. The first game was on April 9, 2017, against the Denver Nuggets, where he recorded 50 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists.

In the second game, a playoff game against the Houston Rockets on April 19, 2017, Westbrook scored 51 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

In the third game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 1, 2019, Westbrook scored 52 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

#4. Nate "Tiny" Archibald, 3 games

He played for 14 years in the NBA, most notably with the Cincinnati Royals/Kansas City–Omaha Kings and Boston Celtics. Archibald played a game on Jan. 27, 1973, with 10+ assists and 50+ points against the Atlanta Hawks. Then, on Jan. 9, 1973, he recorded 52 points and 12 assists against the Knicks. On Nov. 18, 1972, versus the Houston Rockets recorded 51 points and 14 assists.

#3. Damian Lillard, 3 games

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard showcased his scoring prowess and playmaking skills. On March 16, 2021, facing the New Orleans Pelicans, Lillard recorded an impressive 50 points and 10 assists.

Another notable game occurred on Feb. 2, 2020, against the Utah Jazz, where Lillard scored 51 points and contributed 12 assists.

On Jan. 26, 2020, in a matchup against the Indiana Pacers, Lillard once again demonstrated his scoring ability by scoring 50 points while dishing out 13 assists.

#4. Luka Doncic, 3 games

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic's performances in three recent basketball games highlight his remarkable scoring ability and all-around skills. On Dec. 25, 2023, in a game against the Phoenix Suns, Doncic scored an impressive 50 points and 15 assists.

In a game on Dec. 27, 2022, against the New York Knicks, Doncic delivered an outstanding performance with 60 points and 10 assists.

On Dec. 23, 2022, facing the Houston Rockets, Doncic again exhibited his scoring ability by scoring 50 points and recording 10 assists.

#5. James Harden, 8 games

James Harden

James Harden delivered outstanding performances in several basketball games. On March 30, 2019, against the Sacramento Kings, he scored 50 points and recorded 10 assists. Another notable game occurred on Feb. 28, 2019, facing the Miami Heat, where Harden showcased a remarkable 58-point performance with 10 assists.

On Dec. 13, 2018, against the Los Angeles Lakers, he added 50 points and 11 assists, displaying his scoring and playmaking abilities. Harden's excellence continued on Nov. 26, 2018 in a game against the Washington Wizards, where he scored 54 points and recorded 13 assists.

On Jan. 30, 2018, facing the Orlando Magic, Harden had a phenomenal 60-point game with 11 assists. Another exceptional performance occurred on Nov. 5, 2017 against the Utah Jazz, where Harden scored 56 points and provided 13 assists.

On Jan. 27, 2017, in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, he recorded 51 points and 13 assists. Lastly, on Dec. 31, 2016, facing the New York Knicks, Harden scored 53 points and delivered 17 assists.