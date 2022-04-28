“Most members of Laker Nation are saying ‘goodbye’” - Skip Bayless reacts to Russell Westbrook deleting all Lakers content from his Instagram account

Russell Westbrook recently deleted all of the LA Lakers content from his Instagram account, and analyst Skip Bayless commented on what this could mean.

Russell Westbrook deletes all Lakers content from his Instagram

On “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” Skip Bayless said:

“Most members of Laker Nation are saying ‘goodbye.’”

Russell Westbrook played for four teams in his last four seasons: the OKC Thunder (2008-2019), Houston Rockets (2019-20), Washington Wizards (2020-21) and LA Lakers (2021-22).

Earlier this week, Westbrook deleted all content related to the Rockets, Wizards and Lakers from his Instagram. He only left pictures from his 11 seasons with the Thunder.

After a shaky season with the underachieving Lakers (33-49), rumors have started around Westbrook’s future. It's almost certain for most that Westbrook and the Lakers are going to part ways, even though LeBron James has said he enjoys playing with Westbrook.

This season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. Even so, Westbrook dealt with flack for the majority of the season for his turnover rate. What is interesting is that his 3.8 turnovers per game is his lowest average since his 2013-14 season in OKC (also 3.8).

Of Westbrook’s Instagram wipe, Bayless said:

“The point is that now he wants to expunge it all. He wants to wipe it away, because his dream come true turned into his worst nightmare. It was his worst, because he got shamed on the stage that he lived for. This is where it should all end. This is where you should be at your pinnacle on this stage.”

Westbrook was born in Long Beach, California, and as a result grew up a Lakers fan.

One would think that a player who gets the chance to play alongside James and Anthony Davis in his hometown, representing his longtime favorite squad would show a little more discipline on the court.

Westbrook’s future with the Lakers does not look good. Furthermore, his future in the entire league might be shaky as well.

Bayless said:

“I just don’t think anybody’s gonna want him or the $47 million he is owed next year.”

Regardless of Westbrook’s lackluster attitude and inability to mesh for an entire season, there may be a squad that thinks it could squeeze Russ into its ranks.

After all, Westbrook averaged 18.5 ppg and was within reach of a season triple-double. If he had the ball rolling this season, he would have arguably been above his career averages with his lowest turnover rate in over eight seasons. That would have been a spectacle.

