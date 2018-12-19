Most Points Scored in A Single Game in NBA History

Kobe Bryant

We've seen an offensive explosion unlike any other in recent time this season. There have nine 50-Point games already and we've not even gone past December.

What is equally surprising is that eight different players have scored 50, with James Harden being the only one to do so twice.

Normally, the NBA has seen such a high frequency of 50 Point games thanks to the likes of Wilt Chamberlain doing Wilt Chamberlain things but that's clearly not been the case, with the variety we've seen this season.

With all this scoring taking place, we decided to look back at the greatest single-game scoring exploits in NBA history. Here are the top 10:

#10 Devin Booker- 70 Points

The then 20-year-old exploded for 70 Points at the TD Garden against the Number 1 seeded Celtics (Image Courtesy: Deadspin)

It still seems almost unreal that Devin Booker did it. The then 20-year-old exploded for 70 Points at the TD Garden against the Number 1 seeded Celtics in an incredible offensive explosion on the 24th of March, 2017. He was 21/40 from the field, 4/11 from deep and 24/26 from the charity stripe while dishing out 6 assists and grabbing 8 rebounds.

His night didn't exactly start off this way, as Booker had 19 points at the half and looked set for probably a 40-Point game, which would have been great in itself, but something clicked post-half-time.

Booker scored 23 in the third quarter and then added 28 in the fourth to finish with 70 Points. Not everyone was impressed of course, especially with the Suns fouling towards the end of the game to help Booker get more shots off, but hey he still had to make them.

Booker hasn't even come close to replicating his performance that night and that is expected, but it's a day that will live long in the memory of everyone who witnessed it.

