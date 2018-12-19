×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Most Points Scored in A Single Game in NBA History

Gautam Varier
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
222   //    19 Dec 2018, 19:46 IST

Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant

We've seen an offensive explosion unlike any other in recent time this season. There have nine 50-Point games already and we've not even gone past December.

What is equally surprising is that eight different players have scored 50, with James Harden being the only one to do so twice.

Normally, the NBA has seen such a high frequency of 50 Point games thanks to the likes of Wilt Chamberlain doing Wilt Chamberlain things but that's clearly not been the case, with the variety we've seen this season.

With all this scoring taking place, we decided to look back at the greatest single-game scoring exploits in NBA history. Here are the top 10:

#10 Devin Booker- 70 Points

The then 20-year-old exploded for 70 Points at the TD Garden against the Number 1 seeded Celtics (Image Courtesy: Deadspin)
The then 20-year-old exploded for 70 Points at the TD Garden against the Number 1 seeded Celtics (Image Courtesy: Deadspin)

It still seems almost unreal that Devin Booker did it. The then 20-year-old exploded for 70 Points at the TD Garden against the Number 1 seeded Celtics in an incredible offensive explosion on the 24th of March, 2017. He was 21/40 from the field, 4/11 from deep and 24/26 from the charity stripe while dishing out 6 assists and grabbing 8 rebounds.

His night didn't exactly start off this way, as Booker had 19 points at the half and looked set for probably a 40-Point game, which would have been great in itself, but something clicked post-half-time.

Booker scored 23 in the third quarter and then added 28 in the fourth to finish with 70 Points. Not everyone was impressed of course, especially with the Suns fouling towards the end of the game to help Booker get more shots off, but hey he still had to make them.

Booker hasn't even come close to replicating his performance that night and that is expected, but it's a day that will live long in the memory of everyone who witnessed it.

1 / 11 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Philadelphia 76ers Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant Wilt Chamberlain
Gautam Varier
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA Myth Busters - Kobe was carried by Shaq
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 1996: Players who left their mark on the league
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top five forwards of all time
RELATED STORY
The Fascinating story behind the 24 second shot clock of...
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 NBA playoff final series of all time
RELATED STORY
Can Andrew Bynum make a comeback?
RELATED STORY
Ranking the five greatest NBA play-off rivalries of all-time
RELATED STORY
NBA Fantasy 2018-19: DFS players to look out for Week 8,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us