"Motherf***er was just a dog, young dog" - Boston Celtics' former player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis looks back on his battles with a young LeBron James

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis praised LeBron James and acknowledged his basketball prowess after recalling some of the battles he had with a young version of the King. James played against Davis during his first stint in Cleveland, and after joining the Miami Heat, arguably at the peak of his physical prowess.

Glen Davis was a guest on the popular podcast "All The Smoke" with NBA champions Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. He spoke on a bunch of topics such as his 2008 title run, playing against Kobe Bryant, his retirement in LA and also facing a young LeBron James in the playoffs. Davis recalled the 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals against James, saying:

"Motherf***er was just a dog, young dog…Cause with LeBron you gotta make that motherf***er see five, every time…Watching him in the beginning of his journey, for me was just magical…I played against Bron, he's special. I love Bron, Bron's a great guy. I love what he's doing. It was just crazy to guard that motherf***er."

James averaged 26.7 points, 7.6 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during that series. He had two 30+point games, two double-doubles, and a 45-point outburst in Game 7. James forced a Game 7 after being down 1-2 and then 2-3 in the series. However, the Celtics defense showed up and held him to 35% shooting from the field and just 23% efficiency from beyond the arc.

Celtics' Glen Davis added:

"He was a young dog but like we gave him pressure points, you see him bust, cause with LeBron you gotta make that motherf***er see five, every time"

King James terrorized the Boston Celtics in his heyday. He gave them a tough time each time they faced off during his first stint in Cleveland. He had a poor supporting cast so he came up short against their assembled superteam. However, he started getting the better of them after joining the Miami Heat and forming his own Big 3.

James has a 12-9 regular-season record and a 9-8 playoff record against Glen 'Big Baby' Davis.

Jay Williams picks LeBron James over Kevin Durant after his MVP campaign last season

Kevin Durant and LeBron James during the 2012 London Olympics

The LeBron James haters are having a field day this year because he not only missed the playoffs but also didn't even make the play-in tournament. However, he did have a historic campaign last season, averaging over 30 points per game in his 19th season.

Jay Williams was discussing the league's best players on the ESPN show "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," when he stated that he would pick James over Kevin Durant. He said:

"Let’s not act like LeBron James wasn’t in the damn MVP conversation. I know Kevin Durant what he has skill wise in basketball but I find myself kind of giving LeBron James the edge over KD."

James has put up numbers that we have seen no 37-year-old put up before. He was on pace to winning the scoring title but he sat out the last few games and Joel Embiid took the honors home.

