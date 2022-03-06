“My arms fu****g did it by themselves” - Matt Barnes on the infamous ball fake to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was a fierce competitor on the court. He knew how to get under people's skins.

Matt Barnes was no less. He would attempt fake throws in Bryant's face, who would not even finch at the effort.

It definitely added to the lure of Bryant's ice veins persona as a player.

On a recent episode of the JJ Redick podcast, “The Old Man & The Three,” Redick asked Barnes about the play. Both were playforg on the Orlando Magic that season.

Magic had lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals the previous season, but Barnes was not a part of it. Redick asked what Barnes was thinking when he attempted his fake throws, to which he replied:

“[Purely intentional.] Oh yea, 100%, I just don’t know where it came from, like, it wasn't like I was thinking about doing it, like, my arms fucking did it by themselves. I promise you.”

Redick said that Bryant and Branes were pretty much going at it all game. That moment of Barnes fake throwing the ball at Bryant was building throughout the game, in which Barnes simply reacted to Bryant out of pure frustration and emotion.

Kobe Bryant’s game against Barnes

Los Angeles Lakers legand Kobe Bryant in his final game

The Magic beat the Lakers 96-94 in that game, and a big part of that win was Barnes's defense on Kobe Bryant. Bryant shot 40% from the field but ended the game with 34 points.

A big chunk of his 34 points came in the fourth quarter, in which Bryant got 18 points on 16 shot attempts. It was definitely not the most efficient outing for Bryant.

The fake ball throw came midway through the third quarter, which might meant Bryant used his antics with Barnes to fuel the fourth quarter. Bryant was known for his locked-in mentality, not letting anything bother him on the court, and then using the opponent’s emotions against them.

The rivalry between Bryant and Barnes would not last that long. Barnes came to the Lakers the following season, and the two stars played together for two seasons.

