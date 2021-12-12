“My hat would say: I had no idea” - Dell Curry talks about Stephen Curry’s performance levels, jokingly compares himself to LaVar Ball

Stephen Curry has been exceptional this season and has continued to inspire fans looking to have a career in the NBA someday. Although he does a bit of everything, his shooting prowess has been the highlight of his career.

The Golden State Warriors guard is on course to set a new league record for the most three-pointers. Ray Allen currently holds the record with 2,973 three-pointers, but Stephen Curry is seven three-pointers away from surpassing Allen's record.

No one could have imagined that Stephen Curry would be this great as a basketball player, not even his father. When Dell Curry was asked about Steph's greatness, he said:

"I saw LaVar Ball at the game with a hat that said, 'I told you so.' Well, my hat would say: 'I had no idea.'"

Setting a record as the best shooter in league history is no easy feat. Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has started to wonder if it is time to include Stephen Curry in the GOAT debate.

Stephen Curry's career highlights and awards so far

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates scoring a three-point basket

Although the Philadelphia 76ers held Stephen Curry to only 3 three-pointers on 14 attempts, they are only delaying the inevitable. Going into the game at Wells Fargo Center, he needed ten three-pointers to surpass Allen's record, but he has not made more than nine in a single game this season.

Stephen Curry has been regarded as the best shooter in league history, but setting this record will make it official. He already holds the record for the most three-pointers in the regular season and playoffs combined.

In NBA history, only two players (Steph and James Harden) have knocked down 300+ three-pointers in a single season. With regards to 400+ three-pointers, Stephen Curry is in a league of his own after he knocked down 402 in the 2015-16 season.

Added to his accolades from beyond the arc are two MVP awards, two scoring titles and seven All-Star appearances. He also led the league in steals during the 2015-16 season and made the NBA 75th anniversary team.

Steph has revolutionized the game, showing teams how profitable it can be to utilize the three-point line. He has also led the Warriors to three NBA titles between 2015-2018. Unfortunately, he has never gotten a finals MVP award.

In 2015, Andre Iguodala earned the award for his effort in slowing down LeBron James and contributions on the offensive end. In 2017 and 2018, the league gave the award to Kevin Durant, who is arguably the most effective scorer in the league.

So far in the 2021-22 season, Stephen Curry is the frontrunner for the MVP award and is averaging 27.1 points per game. The 33-year-old is also gradually turning into a decent two-way player, as he has done a great job to improve his defensive game.

