'My signature line made $2.6 billion': Kyrie Irving stakes his name alongside Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James as sneaker salesman

In a recent social media discussion about the highest-selling signature shoes, Kyrie Irving, the enigmatic Dallas Mavericks star, made a bold claim. Irving, previously a successful Nike partner until their recent separation, expressed his status among basketball legends, such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, via Twitter.

Irving's signature line of sneakers, according to him, has firmly established its dominance ⁠ in the sneaker market with a remarkable $2.6 billion in revenue. Irving's tweet not only demanded recognition but also highlighted the financial impact his sneakers have had.

Chief Hélà 🤞🏾 @KyrieIrving @OsheaJacksonJr My signature line made the previous brand I was with over 2.6 Billion in Revenue the past 7 years. I can safely say, I am one of them ones out here in the competitive shoe market, dominating. And not to be arrogant, Go Ask around, the kids that grew up wearing/buying my shoes… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @OsheaJacksonJr My signature line made the previous brand I was with over 2.6 Billion in Revenue the past 7 years. I can safely say, I am one of them ones out here in the competitive shoe market, dominating. And not to be arrogant, Go Ask around, the kids that grew up wearing/buying my shoes… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"My signature line made the previous brand I was with over 2.6 Billion in Revenue tin he past 7 years. I can safely say, I am one of ttheones out here in the competitive shoe market, dominating. And not to be arrogant, Go Ask around, the kids that grew up wearing/buying my shoes know, respectfully I am that guy because of the Support WORLDWIDE," Kyrie Irving via Twitter.

He is considered as impressive as famous athletes like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron ⁠ James because his revenue figures over the last seven years totaled $2.6 billion. ‍For instance, Michael Jordan's brand has reportedly earned Nike an incredible $19 billion in the last five years, underscoring the immense popularity and influence of MJ's iconic sneakers.

While specific revenue figures for Kobe Bryant's signature shoe line were not mentioned, industry estimates suggest that his shoes have enjoyed significant success since their introduction. Similarly, LeBron James, with a shoe line dating back to 2003, has consistently performed well in the market. LeBron's shoes made $340 million in the last year, and over 20 years, his ⁠ collection is believed to have earned between $100 and $300 million annually. ‌

Though Kyrie Irving's earnings from his signature shoes were not explicitly mentioned, they are undoubtedly substantial. As one of the key figures in the modern sneaker landscape, Irving's appeal among players and sneakerheads alike has translated into financial success. Forbes reported that he made $11 million from his endorsement deal during the last fiscal year, highlighting his marketability and influence.

Which Kyrie Irving sneakers were the best-looking and most iconic?

Irving looked for a new sneaker sponsor after breaking up ⁠ with Nike, and he might have found one. Recently, he was spotted wearing the Anta Shock Wave Pro 5 basketball shoes, hinting at a potential partnership with the Chinese sports equipment company, Anta. Irving is excited about an upcoming deal, although ⁠ the specific agreement hasn't been officially announced yet. He mentioned that he is going to ⁠ "blow this out of the water." ‍

The collaboration with Anta comes after Irving's fallout with Nike, which began with a controversial social media post in November 2022. Anta already sponsors seven NBA athletes, including Klay Thompson and Gordon Hayward, who have their signature sneakers, making Irving's potential partnership with the brand a significant development.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Kyrie Irving's shoes for tonight after splitting with Nike Kyrie Irving's shoes for tonight after splitting with Nike 👀 https://t.co/7b3UJvL6YV

While the financial specifics of Irving's deal with Anta are yet to be disclosed, it's worth noting that his previous signature models, such as the Kyrie 2 and the Nike Kyrie 7, have been widely regarded as visually appealing and highly functional shoes. The Kyrie 2, with its multitude of colorways, including the standout Duke edition, was a popular choice among NBA players.

The Nike Kyrie 7, known for its lightness, ankle support, responsiveness, and durability, caters to players of all levels, particularly guards. Kyrie Irving says his shoes made $2.6 billion, which puts him on par with legends Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James.

Despite his split with Nike, Irving's marketability and influence remain strong, as evidenced by his anticipated partnership with Anta. Kyrie Irving's impact on signature sneakers will be remembered ⁠ as a big part of basketball shoe history.

