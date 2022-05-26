“My success comes from the foundation that he helped lay in the beginning of my career” - 3-time NBA All-Defensive player says LeBron James has been like a big brother to him for a long time

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, one of the top players in NBA history, has wowed fans on the court and become a global icon away from the game. His impact goes beyond the awards and achievements.

In a recent ESPN interview, Patrick Beverley shared that his friendship with James helped him figure out how to have success in the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard struggled to latch onto an NBA roster, often doing everything he could to impress at Summer League.

"A lot of people don't know, like, LeBron has been like a big brother to me, like, even before I entered the NBA," Beverley said. "I was with the Heat when he made the decision to go over there, a good friend of his, Ramos, hits me up one day: 'You should call LeBron, man. He can help you. You can kind of find your way in this league."

Beverley talked about how he was able to get to know James and how he was fortunate to pick James' brain to improve his career. Beverley, who struggled to break into the league, praised James for helping him find a home in the NBA. A second-round pick in 2009, Beverley first played in the league in 2013 and has played for 10 seasons, making three All-Defensive teams.

"A lot of my credit a lot of my, you know, my success comes from the foundation that he helped lay in the beginning of my career," Beverley said.

Patrick Beverley gives praise to LeBron James

LeBron James and Patrick Beverley (22) during game between Timberwolves and Lakers

LeBron James has spent plenty of time during his career building relationships with other players. The friendship between Patrick Beverley and James started once James made his decision to join the Miami Heat in 2010.

It wasn't easy for Beverley, who didn't play extended games in the NBA until he was 24. It's remarkable to look at the path some veterans took to get to where they are today. For James, it only took a phone call and some time off the court to change the career of a player like Beverley, who was hungry to make it in the NBA.

Beverley played in Ukraine, Greece, Russia and the G League before joining the Houston Rockets in January 2013. He won the NBA Hustle Award in 2016-17.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein