“Name me a team that has two top 10 players other than the Nets” - Jalen Rose says the Brooklyn Nets have something special, believes they have no reason to panic

The Brooklyn Nets have had a rough offseason so far, with their top players involved in trade rumors. Even with the unrest, analyst Jalen Rose believes the Nets have something special going on.

Although the organization is reportedly OK with rebuilding, they still have two of the league's best players – for now. While that has not translated into championships so far, they cannot be counted out.

Kevin Durant requested a trade before the start of free agency, but is still a Net. Brooklyn's asking price has scared every team that has indicated an interest.

REPORT: Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week after his trade request has stalled out.

The same goes for Kyrie Irving, who was heavily linked to the LA Lakers. However, the reported unwillingness of the Purple and Gold to include a second draft pick has stalled that deal.

On "Jalen & Jacoby," Rose, a former NBA player, said:

"Name me a team that has two top 10 players other than the Nets. The point I'm trying to make is: This is uniquely special. This is uniquely special, to have two of the top 10, or even 12 players in the league. So, if only a couple of teams can do that, why panic? They're in the contract. And they're going to be as motivated as (any) players in the league.

"The one thing that got lost about Kyrie missing games not being vaccinated is he still loves basketball, and he's really good at it. And he's gonna be motivated."

The Brooklyn Nets could contend for the 2023 title

The Nets have failed to win an NBA title even after forming a big three that included Durant, Irving and James Harden. Harden jumped ship midway through last season, and the Nets were then swept in the first round of the playoffs.

Despite their poor performances, there is a chance the Nets could contend for the title. Although no one has seen Ben Simmons play in Brooklyn, many believe he would fit well with KD and Irving.

Ben Simmons is going to fit perfectly with Kyrie, KD, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Patty Mills and the others.

The Nets have struggled defensively, and Simmons could help remedy that. The 6-foot-11 point guard is a former runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award and can guard multiple positions.

With Simmons, the Nets also have an elite passer and will be better in transition. Although his shooting is nonexistent, he can always draw some attention from Irving and Durant.

Furthermore, the Nets' dynamic duo of Irving and KD have a lot to prove following their eventful offseason. Even though they might have desired a move, they are professionals and would likely conduct themselves in such a manner.

