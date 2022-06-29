“Name the time and place, and I’ll show up! I keep receipts bro, SHOW UP! You do know what that is, don’t you?” - Stephen A. Smith claps back at Kyrie Irving for calling him out, challenges him to appear on a 1-on-1 platform

Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith are exchanging words on Twitter after Smith's recent comments. Smith criticized Irving following his decision to opt-in with the Brooklyn Nets after failing to secure a sign-and-trade.

After a tumultuous year and hectic past few days, Irving decided to return to the Nets for another year. While the decision could lead to an NBA Finals appearance, his attempts to force another outcome generated heavy criticism.

One person who has been critical of Irving throughout the process is ESPN's, Smith. Former NBA players like Stephon Marbury have called out Smith for his continued criticism of players like Irving.

Still, it appears that Smith has no plans to stop his critiques and is doubling down. In response to a Irving's tweet, Smith offered Irving a chance to respond in person.

Smith began his response by criticizing how Irving has been operating recently:

"As for you, when you have a LEVEL, let me know. Because I'm not aware you have one – off the court. Either way, I have a wish: ONE DAY you'll stop hiding behind the public support you receive and fess up to the shenanigans you engage in. Leaving folks hanging like laundry."

Irving's decisions have led to problems for the Brooklyn Nets. Some believe that a healthy Irving could have helped the Nets win a championship over the past few years.

Instead, the team has failed to reach the conference finals. As a result, Smith called out Irving and invited him to engage in a public forum.

"Be honest about what you've truly been doing. Until then, let's confront one another 1-on-1 for the WORLD to see – your TRUTH up against mine in a public forum for everyone to judge.

A face-to-face meeting would be intriguing, especially if Smith is correct.

"Name the time and place and I'll show up! I keep receipts, bro! SHOW UP! You do know what that is don't you? If you didn't before, I know you know now – now that you're after that at $$$$$ you took for granted to be waiting for you! See you in the FALL!!!!!"

If Smith does have the receipts and has a public discussion with Irving, it could shed light on Irving's conduct.

Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith's issues turn personal

The problems between Irving and Stephen A. appear to be becoming more personal.

Stephen A. Smith's latest rant at Kyrie Irving has some believing that their issues are escalating and becoming personal.

Shaun King @shaunking @stephenasmith



You’ve moved away from analysis and professional opinions regarding Kyrie to something strange and personal. It’s not OK.



I say that as a man that has gotten along well with both of you offline. @KyrieIrving Stephen A.You’ve moved away from analysis and professional opinions regarding Kyrie to something strange and personal. It’s not OK.I say that as a man that has gotten along well with both of you offline. @stephenasmith @KyrieIrving Stephen A. You’ve moved away from analysis and professional opinions regarding Kyrie to something strange and personal. It’s not OK.I say that as a man that has gotten along well with both of you offline.

While the only people who understand Irving's and Smith's mental spaces are themselves, things could be escalating. Perhaps the two will settle their differences before they reach a more extreme place.

