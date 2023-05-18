Natalia Bryant interns on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour: All you need to know

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, is beginning her business career in the music industry. She is learning from another legend, Beyonce, aka Queen B. Bryant is currently interning on the groundbreaking Renaissance World Tour.

Zara Rahim @ZaraRahim Natalia Bryant is interning for Beyoncé this summer? 🥲 Natalia Bryant is interning for Beyoncé this summer? 🥲😭 https://t.co/I8DbznmMd2

The tour kicked off in Sweden. Beyonce’s team recently released the long list of the entire crew it takes to pull off such a massive production, and people noticed a famous name. It was Bryant, of course.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The daughter of Vanessa and Kobe is listed as intern for Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment. Parkwood Entertainment LLC is an American management, production, entertainment company and record label founded by Beyonce in 2010.

The Bryant family has been longtime friends with Beyonce. The pop star even wished Bryant a happy birthday one year. Beyonce also performed at Kobe Bryant’s funeral service.

Getting to know Natalia Bryant

Bryant already has many business interests. She is 20 years old. She is a professional model and signed with IMG. She once acted in an ad campaign for Beyonce’s fashion label Ivy Park.

Bryant has a popular instagram account that is followed by 2.8 million people. She also studies at the University of Southern California.

Natalia is one of Kobe and Vanessa's four children. Her sister, Gianna, also died alongside her father in the helicopter crash in 2020. She was 13 years old.

Natalia has two younger sisters, Bianka and Capri. Kobe was known for being a proud "girl dad" and supported his daughters often and publicly.

Her mother, Vanessa, runs the Mambacita Sports Foundation, which assists children who do not have access to youth sports. Natalia was a part of the foundation’s campaign to raise money through exclusive athleisure apparel.

Beyonce’s world tour is sold out all over the world. The European leg of the tour runs through the end of June. Queen Bey will then take her show stateside for her North American leg that begins in June and ends in September.

There are rumors that the tour will continue with an Australian leg in 2024. Reports also say the tour will make stops in Brazil in March and April of 2024.

Poll : 0 votes