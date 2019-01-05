Naz Reid: Analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of LSU's center

Jason Mills FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 // 05 Jan 2019, 12:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AdvoCare Invitational

Collegiate freshman Nazreon Reid was recruited to LSU out of Roselle, New Jersey where he attended Roselle Catholic High School. As a high school senior, Reid averaged 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Considered a 5 star recruit, Reid was ranked as the top power forward in the state of New Jersey and third overall in the United States in 2018. He was also a 2018 McDonald’s All American.

LSU head coach Will Wade had the following to say about his prized recruit: "Naz Reid, 6-10. Best way I can put it would be is to wait till you see him. He's something else. He's like having Tremont at the center position. He can pass, he can shoot, he can do everything.

"Enjoy him, you won't see him long. He's a very very good player. More than that, he's an awesome kid, awesome person. Loves LSU. Loves being in Louisiana. He's one of those guys that's always having fun. He dressed up for Halloween. Just how he is."

At the moment, after the first 13 games playing for LSU, Reid is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and .8 blocks in 22.8 minutes per game. In his second game for the LSU Tigers, Reid broke out and scored 29 points in a victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Reid has also scored in double digits in 8 of the Tigers' 13 games this season. He recorded his first collegiate double-double on December 28th, 2018 in a win over Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks with 19 points and 12 rebounds in just 23 minutes.

At 6’10" and 240 pounds, Reid possesses good size and length for a potential NBA prospect.

Strengths

AdvoCare Invitational

At 6’10", 250 pounds, Reid has the ability to put the ball on the floor and attack the basket. This is a skill most centers and power forwards need to stay relevant in today’s NBA. Reid is athletic and runs the floor well. He also has a good game in the post as well.

Reid establishes post and rebounding position fairly easily due to his size and strength. His 250 pounds and almost 9-foot standing reach will be useful in the NBA and it helps him finish through contact.

Advertisement

Another skill that will keep him in the NBA once drafted is his long-range shooting. He will need to continue developing consistency from behind the three-point line but for a forward, he is shooting a commendable 31% from distance this season. Defensively, Reid can defend out to the three-point line and has great footwork.

Weaknesses

AdvoCare Invitational

While it's obviously down to head coach Will Wade’s decision, Reid only averages 22.8 minutes per game which raises concerns about his stamina and fitness levels. He has played over 30 minutes in just two of LSU’s 13 games so far.

His intensity and hustle seem to come and go throughout games. When attacking the basket from the perimeter, Reid does not always finish layups strongly.

When setting picks for teammates on or off the ball, he tends to show and move and doesn’t really stick the pick. It's almost a moving pick. He will want to improve this at the NBA level because pick and roll is a huge staple of most offenses in the Association.

Perhaps it's related to minutes played, but Reid is not rebounding at an elite level right now. He averages 5.8 rebounds per game for LSU. He also recorded an average of 2.1 blocks per game in his senior year of high school. He is only averaging .8 blocks per game at the collegiate level.

For his length and his athleticism, one would expect a higher number of blocks per game. However, his lack of rim protection, like his rebounding, could be related to the minutes he is playing.

NBADRAFT.net had Naz Reid projected as the 8th overall pick in the 2019 Draft. However, as of this week, he has been downgraded to potentially 17th overall. One NBA franchise that could be in need of a center is the New Orleans Pelicans.

While they currently possess the services of Anthony Davis, Davis’ contract may call for general manager Dell Demps to move AD before the 2019 trade deadline. Naz Reid could be the replacement via the draft for Anthony Davis.

The Pelicans currently have 17 wins and 22 losses for the season, making them the second worst team in the Western Conference. There has been much discussion about the future of Anthony Davis in New Orleans as he can opt out of the 5-year, $127 million dollar deal he signed in 2015, this June. Naz Reid would have huge shoes to fill if he were to follow Davis into New Orleans.