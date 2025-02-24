"Naz Reid you are a Laker!" - NBA fans abuzz over 6'9" Timberwolves enforcer likely to decline contract, hit free agency this summer

Naz Reid, the NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year, has been projected by recent reports to hit free agency this summer, likely to decline his $15 million player option for next season. Reid, who went from being undrafted in 2019 to being a key part of the Minnesota Timberwolves' run to the 2024 Western Conference finals, is likely to have many suitors who are willing to pay him more than his current deal.

Ad

Reid is a crowd favorite at Minnesota, and the Wolves are expected to do their best to retain their stretch big, but their tight financial situation and struggles this season could lead him to greener pastures.

Any big man who is likely to be available is bound to be linked with the LA Lakers, who are desperate for additions at the center spot. Naz Reid may be undersized, at 6-foot-9, but his hustle and ability to stretch the floor would make him coveted by many, including the Lakers, where he is likely to provide an instant upgrade on Jaxson Hayes and Alex Len.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Naturally, the Lakers faithful seem the most enthused by the idea of signing Reid and have taken to X, excited at the prospect of Reid's availability during the offseason.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Some of the notable reactions can be found here.

"Naz Reid YOU are a Laker!" a fan tweeted, highlighting the Lakers' desperation for big man additions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"GET ROB ON THE PHONE SAID IT WONT BE LONG," a fan tweeted, calling Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to act on the Reid signing as soon as possible.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Welcome to LeBroncic Naz," a fan tweeted, highlighting the attractiveness of LA as a potential option for the big man, with Luka Doncic and LeBron James to play with.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While LA fans are rejoicing at the report, Timberwolves fans appear heartbroken as a move for Reid following the trade that saw Karl Anthony-Towns leave last summer could derail them from their ambitions for the team centered around Anthony Edwards.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a relatively weak 2025 NBA free-agency class, Reid looks set to get a big hike on the $15 million a year he was set to make in 2025-26 for the Wolves. Will the fan favorite negotiate a bigger deal and stay with the Timberwolves or will we see him feature for the Lakers or another contender in the league?

Naz Reid is amid a career year in scoring, rebounds, and minutes played

With Karl Anthony Towns shipped off in a trade to the New York Knicks and newcomer Julius Randle struggling with injuries, Reid has had to take on a bigger role than ever in the Timberwolves rotation this season. The big man has scored 14.7 points, while shooting 40.4% from 3-point range, and has recorded 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game despite playing 27.1 minutes a game on average.

Ad

Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards celebrating a recent win against the Houston Rockets - Source: Getty

Reid's production and energy have been key to keeping the Timberwolves in the playoff picture in what has been a down year for most of the roster. Losing Reid could seriously hamper the Wolves, and could also dent the relationship of the board with star man Anthony Edwards, for whom Reid has been a good friend and enforcer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback