NBA 2018-19: 3 best performing LA Lakers players of the season so far

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
27   //    03 Dec 2018, 17:43 IST

JaVale McGee and LeBron James arrived in Los Angeles this summer
The NBA season is still young, but it looks as though the Los Angeles Lakers have a competitive team for the first time in half a decade. The arrival of LeBron James has completely transformed the team, and the Lakers are firmly in the playoff hunt at the moment.

The team's success has been fueled by a large roster that comprises of both recently added veterans and a much talked about young core.

Despite significant contributions from nearly every member of the roster, some individuals have been particularly impressive. Here is a look at the Lakers' best performers of the seasons so far.

#3 Josh Hart

Josh Hart is part of the much talked about Lakers core
Josh Hart is part of the much talked about Lakers core

Josh Hart was among the Lakers linked with a trade during the off-season, but the 23-year-old stayed in Los Angeles and is now a key component of the team.

Hart's minutes have been increased to nearly 25 per game, and the shooting guard is averaging an impressive .396 when shooting from behind the arc.

Hart has also improved on defense, averaging almost twice as many steals and blocks when compared to his stats for last season.

