NBA 2018/19: 3 Utah Jazz players who have been disappointing this season

Utah Jazz v Charlotte Hornets

The Utah Jazz finished the 2017/18 NBA season with an impressive record of 48–34. The team made a poor start to the season, although their terrific form in 2018 was enough for the team to claim 5th place in the Western Conference.

The Jazz entered their First Round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder as the underdogs, however, the Donovan Mitchell-inspired team managed to defeat the Thunder in six games. In the semifinals, the Jazz lost in five games to the Rockets, although the future still looked bright.

Nevertheless, despite all the optimism surrounding the team, the Jazz have started the 18/19 season with a disappointing 18-19 record. A few notable names on the Jazz roster have performed poorly so far, and here we will look at the team's three most disappointing players of the current season.

#3 Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz v Philadelphia 76ers

After playing two years of college basketball for the Louisville Cardinals, Donovan Mitchell was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Mitchell was quickly traded to the Utah Jazz in return for Tyler Lydon and Trey Lyles, and the deal turned out to be a masterstroke by the Utah franchise.

Donovan Mitchell was one of the biggest surprises of the 17/18 NBA season, and many felt that the youngster should have won the Rookie of the Year award over Ben Simmons. Mitchell also lit up the postseason, as he led the Jazz to a series win over the OKC Thunder, averaging 28.5 points a game.

This season, Mitchell is averaging 20.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, although his poor decision making has cost the Jazz a number of games. The 21-year-old has also struggled with his shot, and Mitchell is currently shooting just .411 from the field, and under .300 from behind the arc. Competition in the West is intense, and the Jazz will need Mitchell to return to last season's form in order to make the playoffs.

