×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018/19: 3 Utah Jazz players who have been disappointing this season

T Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
75   //    31 Dec 2018, 17:12 IST

Utah Jazz v Charlotte Hornets
Utah Jazz v Charlotte Hornets

The Utah Jazz finished the 2017/18 NBA season with an impressive record of 48–34. The team made a poor start to the season, although their terrific form in 2018 was enough for the team to claim 5th place in the Western Conference.

The Jazz entered their First Round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder as the underdogs, however, the Donovan Mitchell-inspired team managed to defeat the Thunder in six games. In the semifinals, the Jazz lost in five games to the Rockets, although the future still looked bright.

Nevertheless, despite all the optimism surrounding the team, the Jazz have started the 18/19 season with a disappointing 18-19 record. A few notable names on the Jazz roster have performed poorly so far, and here we will look at the team's three most disappointing players of the current season.

#3 Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz v Philadelphia 76ers
Utah Jazz v Philadelphia 76ers

After playing two years of college basketball for the Louisville Cardinals, Donovan Mitchell was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Mitchell was quickly traded to the Utah Jazz in return for Tyler Lydon and Trey Lyles, and the deal turned out to be a masterstroke by the Utah franchise.

Donovan Mitchell was one of the biggest surprises of the 17/18 NBA season, and many felt that the youngster should have won the Rookie of the Year award over Ben Simmons. Mitchell also lit up the postseason, as he led the Jazz to a series win over the OKC Thunder, averaging 28.5 points a game.

This season, Mitchell is averaging 20.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, although his poor decision making has cost the Jazz a number of games. The 21-year-old has also struggled with his shot, and Mitchell is currently shooting just .411 from the field, and under .300 from behind the arc. Competition in the West is intense, and the Jazz will need Mitchell to return to last season's form in order to make the playoffs.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Utah Jazz Ricky Rubio Donovan Mitchell NBA Players
T Elliott
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19: Season Preview for Utah Jazz
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players the Utah Jazz should trade away
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as Utah Jazz blowout the...
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players that could join the Utah Jazz...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Orlando Magic's...
RELATED STORY
NBA: The all-time starting 5 of the Utah Jazz
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from San Antonio Spurs'...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us