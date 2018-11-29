×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players the Knicks need to trade

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
120   //    29 Nov 2018, 18:33 IST

Does Enes Kanter have a future in New York?
Does Enes Kanter have a future in New York?

The Knicks are currently enduring another rough season, and the team once again looks as though they will miss out on the playoffs. The team has not reached the postseason since 2013, and over the last few years, the franchise has lost its star players such as Carmelo Anthony.

Despite their recent struggles, the Knicks are gearing up to sign a big free agent in the summer of 2019. The potential arrival of a superstar such as Kevin Durant could be instrumental in making the New York team contenders again.

So here are three players that the Knicks should trade away, as they are unlikely to feature in the franchises potential return to prominence.

#3 Damyean Dotson

Dotson looks like he will soon leave New York
Dotson looks like he will soon leave New York

Dotson has only played sparingly this season for the Knicks, although he has shown flashes of his potential. The guard dropped 17 points in 23 minutes against the Pistons, however, the 24-year-old has struggled for minutes and he does not appear to feature in the franchise's future plans.

Dotson's contract for next season is non-guaranteed, so in all likelihood, the Knicks will look to move him on before February's trade deadline. A second round pick will probably be enough to convince the Knicks to part with the shooting guard.

#2 Mario Hezonja

The Croatian hasn't lived up to his early potential
The Croatian hasn't lived up to his early potential

Mario Hezonja was the 5th pick of the 2015 draft, although the player has yet to show that he can become a regular starter in the NBA. The Magic quickly lost patience with the 23-year-old, allowing him to leave as a free agent, which led to the Knicks signing him to a one-year $6.5 Million deal.

The Croatian has so far failed to find a place in the Knicks starting five, and the franchise will be disappointed with his return of 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Hezonja has not made the progress that the New York franchise expected from him, and with Kevin Durant potentially joining in the summer, there appears to be no future for Hazonja.

Contact Us Advertise with Us