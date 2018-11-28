NBA 2018/19: 3 reasons teams should avoid trading for Markelle Fultz

Fultz looks as though he is on his way out of Philadelphia

Despite being the number one pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Markelle Fultz's career in Philadelphia already looks to be over. The 76ers are moving forward with Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons, and Fultz has seemingly been left behind.

The guard is averaging just 22.5 minutes per game this season, and Fultz's contribution to the team is clearly not what the 76ers envisioned when they drafted him last year. The Philadelphia team are reportedly already looking to trade away the 20-year-old, however, here are three reasons why teams should be hesitant to trade for Markelle Fultz.

#3 No shooting range

It took Fultz over a year to knock down his first three-pointer

In the modern NBA, even 7-foot centers are expected to be able to shoot from behind the arc. This makes it all the more mystifying that a guard picked at number 1 cannot find any sort of rhythm from three-point range.

Notably, Fultz failed to score a single three-pointer during his debut NBA season, and so far in the 18/19 season, the 20-year-old has made just 4 of his 14 attempts. Most teams desire their guards to be able to shoot from deep, and the number one pick has a long-term problem with his shooting motion which seems to have no quick fix.

#2 Injury Issues

Fultz has spent a large portion of his early NBA career on the sidelines due to injury

Fultz was among the biggest disappointments of the 17/18 NBA season, although this was in part to the youngster dealing with a mysterious injury. Early on in the season, the 76ers decided to sit Fultz indefinitely until he recovered from an injury that was supposedly affecting his shooting motion.

The 20-year-old finally returned to the court in 2018, but he managed to play a total of just 14 games in his debut season.

Fultz is currently out of action again after complaining about pain when shooting, although doctors have found no issues that would prevent the guard from playing. Fultz's unexplainable injuries should be a serious concern for any team looking to sign the young guard.

#1 Teams Would Have to Give Up a Lot

NBA teams may have a hard time putting a package together for Markelle Fultz

While the 76ers may be keen to get rid of Markelle Fultz, his acquisition could still be costly to interested teams. Firstly, the 20-year-old is making over $8 million this year, and his salary will continue to rise until its expiration in 2022. His status as the number one pick meant that he received a huge rookie contract, and currently, Fultz does not look worth the money.

In addition to this, few organizations can outright afford Fultz's salary without giving up players, so teams may end up having to offer 2 or 3 players in return for the young guard. Fultz could one day prove all his doubters wrong, however, a trade for the number one pick looks incredibly risky right now.

