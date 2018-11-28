×
NBA 18/19: 3 Reasons the Celtics Should Trade Kyrie Irving

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
80   //    28 Nov 2018, 19:18 IST

The Celtics could benefit from trading the 5-time All-Star away
Going into the 18/19 NBA season, the Boston Celtics were the heavy favorites to top the Eastern Conference. The Celtics destroyed their closest rivals (76ers) in the season opener, and it looked as though the team had a chance to win their first Championship in a decade. The team, however, has been a huge disappointment since a bright start, and the Celtics are currently the 6th seed, with just a .524 record.

The Boston franchise also has the future of Kyrie Irving hanging over the team, and while the Celtics will be desperate to extend his deal, here are three reasons why his departure may actually benefit the organization going forward.

#3 He Could Leave Anyway

There are no guarantees that Irving will stay
Kyrie Irving has expressed his intention to re-sign with the Celtics, although there is still no guarantee that he will actually sign a contract in the summer. Things change quickly in Basketball, and until Irving puts pen to paper on a new contract, the player could change his mind and look to spend his future elsewhere. Trading Kyrie would guarantee that the Celtics receive something back for the point guard, and it could potentially be a star player, as teams are increasingly open to trading for a so-called 'one-year rental'.

#2 It's not Kyrie's team

Tatum and Brown are the future of the team
Kyrie Irving has expressed in the past that he wants to lead his own team, and many believed that he would be the face of the Celtics when he signed in 2017. Despite this, when Irving went down injured last season, the team flourished without the All-Star, coming within one game of the NBA finals.

In the absence of Irving, youngsters Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown emerged as superstars, and Tatum in particular looks to be the future face of the franchise. Kyrie had issues playing second fiddle to LeBron in Cleveland, so a Celtics future without the point-guard may eventually suit both parties.



