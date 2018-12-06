NBA 2018/19: 3 reasons the Warriors should trade Draymond Green

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5 // 06 Dec 2018, 20:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Should the Warriors look to trade Draymond Green?

Not many analysts expected Draymond Green to become such a force in the NBA when he was drafted back in 2012. The Michigan native spent four years playing college basketball for Michigan State, before being drafted as the 35th pick by the Golden State Warriors.

Not much was expected from a four-year College player who had been taken by the then-struggling Warriors as a second round pick. Green went on to start only 13 times in his first two seasons in California, although he exploded onto the scene during the 14/15 season, and has since been an ever-present in the Warriors recent domination.

Despite his incredible success against the odds, Draymond has also had his fair share of personal issues, both on and off the court, and he is seen as a vital figure in Kevin Durant's future. While Draymond Green remains an important player to the Warriors, here we will explore three reasons why Golden State could be better off trading away the 3-time NBA Champion.

#3 Durant could be convinced to stay

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant clashed last month during a loss to the Clippers

Ever since Draymond Green and Kevin Durant clashed during last month's overtime defeat to the Clippers, NBA experts have argued that the Warriors need to trade Green in order to persuade Durant to stay.

The defending champions sided with Durant over the confrontation, and if Durant made it clear that he would stay in California if Green was traded away, the only outcome would be Green looking for a new team.

While the media may have exaggerated the pair's clash and the ensuing fallout, the Warriors should still do everything in their power to keep Durant, even if it means trading Green.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement