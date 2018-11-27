×
NBA 18/19: 3 Reasons why Dwight Howard's career is nearing the end

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
76   //    27 Nov 2018, 20:41 IST

Dwight Howard's career appears to be winding down
Dwight Howard's career appears to be winding down

Serious allegations against Dwight Howard have surfaced over the last few days and the Wizards star is currently not in selection contention for his team. It is too early to condemn the 32-year-old over the unproven allegations.

However, Howard's career has been in freefall for years, and this could prove to be the beginning of the end. At the time of writing, The 8-time All-Star remains contracted to the struggling Wizards, however, here we will look at the three reasons why Dwight Howard's NBA career seems to be coming to an end.

#3 He is a dressing room disturbance

Howard has had a history of issues with teammates
Howard has had a history of issues with teammates

Dwight Howard remains one of the best rebounders in the entire NBA, however, teams are often put off by his reputation of being a problem in the dressing room. Howard looked like a good fit for the Hornets, although after he was traded away after just 12 months, reports emerged that the locker room disliked Howard and wanted him out.

The player also had issues in Houston back in 2016, and he repeatedly clashed with Kobe Bryant after his big move to the Lakers. Franchises simply do not want to deal with a player who has a history of locker room problems, and for this reason, Howard will find it difficult to find a new team if the Wizards release him.

#2 His game hasn't aged well

Howard is no longer the dominant force he was in Orlando
Howard is no longer the dominant force he was in Orlando

Between 2008 and 2010, Dwight Howard was the NBA's most dominant force. He was a huge offensive force in the paint, in addition to being one of the best defensive players the NBA has ever seen. Sadly, injuries soon started to take their toll on the player, and Howard's explosiveness and speed soon vanished.

After the loss of some of his physical attributes, the former Orlando Magic man could have focused on improving other areas of his game, although Howard was never able to develop a shot from the behind the arc, and his offense remained limited to the paint. Howard also continues to be a poor free-throw shooter, and in the modern-day NBA where centers are expected to contribute more than ever, Howard has increasingly looked like a relic of the old NBA.


Elliott T
ANALYST
