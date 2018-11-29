NBA 18/19: 3 reasons why signing Kyle Korver is great for the Utah Jazz

Korver is known as one of the league's deadliest shooters from behind the arc

After attracting interest from around the NBA, Kyle Korver was today traded to the Utah Jazz. The Cleveland Cavaliers sent Korver to Utah in return for Alec Burks and two future second-round picks.

The Jazz have struggled throughout the early stages of the 18/19 season and the team currently sit 14th in the Western Conference with a record of 9-12. Here we will break down the trade and explain why the 37-year-old looks to be a great acquisition for the Jazz.

#3 The Jazz didn't give much up

The Jazz will not miss the assets that they gave up in order to acquire Korver from the Cleveland Cavaliers

In return for Kyle Korver, the Jazz only had to give up guard Alec Burks and two future second-round picks. Burks had averaged 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 15.8 minutes this season, although the Jazz has enough depth on their roster to ensure the 27-year-old is not missed.

The draft picks were also unlikely to yield much of a return, so overall, the Jazz have managed to acquire one of the best shooters in the entire league, while giving up very little in return.

#2 Three-point shooting

Korver will add a new dimension to the Jazz's offence

At the age of 37, Kyle Korver represents a quick fix who could significantly improve the Jazz's offence until at least the end of the season. The Jazz is currently the second worst team in the league when it comes to three-point percentage (31.9), whereas Korver has been shooting an impressive .463 from behind the arc with the Cavaliers.

Korver will dramatically improve the Jazz's ability to spread the floor, which will likely be beneficial for both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

