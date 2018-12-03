NBA 2018/19: 3 teams in danger of missing out on the Eastern Conference playoffs

The Heat are among the teams in danger of missing out on the postseason

There is no doubt that the Eastern Conference is currently the much weaker division of the NBA. While the Western Conference is full of contenders and teams that are in win mode, the East is mostly comprised of young rosters and teams amidst a long-term rebuild.

Despite a relative lack of competition in the division, a few notable teams are currently in danger of missing out on the postseason, so here are the three teams who could unexpectedly miss out on the 2019 playoffs.

#3 Washington Wizards

John Wall and the Wizards have had a disastrous season

The Wizards are currently having a number of issues off the court and they have started the season with a 9-14 record. Despite this, there is no excuse for the team not to make the playoffs, as their current roster includes All-Stars Bradley Beal and John Wall, in addition to players such as Dwight Howard, Otto Porter, and Markieff Morris.

The roster is currently among the best in the Conference, and the Wizards shouldn't be trailing teams such as the Magic and Hornets. Hopefully, the team can come together and make a postseason run, as the personnel on the team is likely to look greatly different for the 19/20 NBA season.

#2 Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have stuttered after a promising start

The Brooklyn Nets have been bad for a long time, although the organization had a genuine belief that they could make the 2019 playoffs. Despite this, the Nets have been inconsistent, and despite signs of improvement over last year's 28-win season, the Nets have opened the season with an 8-16 record.

The organization had hoped that D'Angelo Russell and his young co-stars would spearhead the team to success, although it will now take a big turn around for the team to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015.

#1 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat look as though they will miss out on the playoffs

Dwyane Wade looks set to retire at the end of the current NBA season and the Heat will be desperate to give the 12-time All-Star one final playoff run. While the Heat roster is currently full of bad contracts, the team has more than enough talent to reach the postseason, and finishing outside of the playoff spots will be considered a major disappointment.

The team currently holds a record of 9-13, which puts the Heat one place outside the playoff spots. The team has lost 8 out of their last 13 games, although the franchise will hope that Dwyane Wade's recent return will result in an improved run of form.

